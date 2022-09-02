Men arrested in connection with fatal Tralee fire released from custody

Anthony O'Brien and daughter Nadine, who were killed in a house fire in Tralee in 2012.

TWO men arrested in connection with a fatal fire in Tralee 10 years ago have been released without charge.

The fire occurred at a house in the Killeen Heights estate in Tralee on May 12, 2012 and claimed the lives of Anthony O'Brien (30) and his five-year-old daughter, Nadine.

The child's mother Kelly O’Brien escaped from the blaze by jumping from an upstairs window, breaking her leg in the process.

The house was gutted by the blaze and Gardaí subsequently launched a criminal investigation into the fire following the receipt of forensic tests from the scene.

On Thursday morning, September 1, two men – both aged in their 40s – were arrested and questioned under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations.

On Friday morning Gardaí said both men have been released from custody and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last June, a third man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí for questioning in relation to the fire. He was subsequently released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.

It is understood the three arrests followed on from new information coming to light in relation to the blaze.