Men accused of Tommy Dooley killing in Tralee cemetery due before courts again on Wednesday

The late Thomas Dooley, a father of seven from Killarney, pictured with his wife Siobhan

The brother and cousin of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dooley are to appear before the courts again today (Wednesday) charged with the murder of the Killarney father of seven.

Mr Dooley (43) died after he was attacked at Rath cemetery in Tralee following a Funeral last Wednesday morning.

Tommy Dooley’s younger brother, Patrick Dooley (35), with an address at 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney; and his cousin and namesake Thomas Dooley (41) of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, have both been charged with Mr Dooley’s murder at Rath Cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday, October 5.

The men appeared separately at Kenmare District Court on Friday and Saturday respectively. A major garda presence, including members of the armed response unit, were outside the court for both sittings.

Patrick Dooley – who had been arrested at University Hospital Cork in the early hours of Thursday, October 5 – appeared at Kenmare District Court on Friday, when he was remanded in custody.

Detective Sgt Mark O’Sullivan told Judge David Waters that he had charged Patrick Dooley with the murder at Tralee Garda Station at 5.03am on Friday.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said that, in response to the charge, Mr Dooley had denied harming his brother.

“I didn’t harm my brother at all in any way. That’s all I have to say,” the Court heard Mr Dooley said.

The Court was told Patrick Dooley is a married father-of-one who is a full-time carer for his wife. He is represented by Padraig O’Connell Solicitors in Killarney.

Mr O’Connell asked that, while in custody, Mr Dooley – whose wrist was bandaged – receive medical treatment for unspecified physical injuries.

Judge Waters agreed to the request.

Thomas Dooley appeared before Judge Waters at a special sitting of Kenmare District Court on Saturday afternoon having been arrested in Cork city on the afternoon of Thursday, October 5. The court heard that Thomas Dooley replied “No comment” when charged.

Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson provided evidence of Thomas Dooley’s arrest, charge and caution at Tralee Garda Station at 8.19pm on Friday.

Thomas Dooley is represented by Solicitor Clodagh McCarthy of Frank Buttimer Solicitors in Cork city.

Ms McCarthy requested that her client receive any medical treatment necessary, and the request was granted by Judge Waters.

Judge Waters granted both men legal aid and remanded them in custody to appear again, via video link, before Tralee District Court on Wednesday, October 12.

