Memory of late club stalwarts to be remembered at St Brendan’s AC Banna run this weekend

A rare photo of the late Tom O'Riordan training on the track in Idaho in 1960 which was found in his aunt's house in Tralee.

At the launch of the Energywise Ireland Banna Run 2022 at Banna Strand on Friday were members of St Brendan's AC and Run sponsors. From left to right: Alan Dunlea (Daikin), Aaron Horgan (St Brendan's AC Juvenile ambassador), Marie Louise Sheehy, David Butler (St Brendan's AC chair), Irene Butler (treasurer), Moira Horgan (Run Director), Rosemarie Sheehy, Berth Sheehy (Energywise Ireland) and Linda O'Sullivan. The event will take place this Sunday, July 31.

All systems are go for all involved in the popular Banna 5km and 10km runs which are taking place this coming Sunday July 31 for what will be the 12th outing of the event.

At the heart of this year’s event will be the memory of two dearly-departed stalwarts of the running world and club, Tom O’Riordan and Chris O'Shea, who’s legacy will now live on through the two trophies named in their honour and which will be presented to the first man and woman home in this weekend’s 10k run.

While the national and international career of Tom O’Riordan has been well recorded since his death, there was a love of Kerry and Ardfert associated with him that many people may not be aware of.

Tom always spoke warmly of his native county and parish. Tralee had a special place for him too as he spent much of his youth with his aunt Nora and uncle Willie in Castlecountess. He ran with the local Kerins O’Rahilly’s Athletic Club since there was no athletic club in his native Ardfert at the time.

And then there was Tom’s love of Banna and Barrow beaches where he spent many summer days with his wife, Barbara and their family.

So when the Tom O’Riordan Shield is presented on Sunday, it will hold golden local memories of an Ardfert and Kerry man who relished his roots and who will be honoured every year the Banna Run is staged.

The Chris O’Shea Memorial Shield will be presented to the first woman home in the 10K, in honour of Chris who was a tireless volunteer for St Brendan’s AC and who passed away in May 2020. She had joined the club in 2008 and had served as registrar, treasurer and coach for eight years. Her children were also involved as juvenile members of the club.

There are two Banna runs that people can choose from this coming Sunday, the 5k and the 10k.

Entry is available through MyRunResults.com, and the entry fees are €22.50 for the 10k and €12 for the 5k, while the juvenile 5k is €7.

The action begins with the start for walkers at 9am, while the 10k and 5k events will take place at 9.30am, including a juvenile (over 13’s) 5K. Assembly is in the vicinity of the Banna Sea Rescue HQ with the starting points a short distance away on the road to the Casement Monument. The finish of the runs will be near the Sea Rescue HQ and complimentary tea and goodies will be available afterwards.