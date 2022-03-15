‘Melted our hearts’: Niall’s partner Zita thanks the public for amazing support

An online fundraiser has been set up for Listowel native Niall Maher after he was left severely injured after being hit by a car in California in January of this year.

Zita Reilly, the partner of Listowel man Niall Maher – who was severely injured after being struck by a car in California back in January – has this week thanked the public for their amazing support and generosity as the fundraiser set up to aid his recovery reached over €67,000 at the weekend.

Niall was struck by a car driven by a suspected intoxicated driver in while he was walking back to a friend’s home in California and suffered serious and life-changing injuries including broken bones in his legs, his knee, elbow, eight ribs, and his shoulder.

As well as this, there was also severe internal damage to his kidney, liver, and adrenal gland; a fracture to the c7 in the neck and upper back and the largest, and most worrisome for Niall and his friends and family, a laceration to his scalp that caused a brain bleed, swelling, and a serious traumatic brain injury.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Zita gave an update on Niall’s condition and what the future might holds for him as he continues on the long road to recovery.

It [Niall’s recovery] is a very slow process & a long process. His bodily injuries are healing well, considering the extent of them. He was in surgery for 10 hours to repair his right leg and they spent another five hours on his right elbow, he still has wounds on his rib cage that hide the six to eight healing fractured ribs that lie underneath,” she said.

"He is now able to eat solid food again, which is wonderful as he lost over a stone in weight. For a guy who is 6´1", he looked very gaunt. He was also able to start putting weight on his leg the other day, and it was just fantastic to see him try & walk again,” she continued.

Amongst the most serious of Niall’s injuries is the brain injury but Zita said that while it is difficult at the moment to know the timeline of recovery around this, she said that there are little glimmers of the old Niall shining through now and again.

“With a traumatic brain injury (TBI), there are 10 different stages of recovery, it is difficult to ascertain how long that will take. He is in stage 4 right now, which comes with a lot of confusion and agitation, especially as he tries to understand what is going on, where he is, and why he is in hospital. But it is so reassuring to see those glimpses of Niall's personality appear again,” she said.

As for the response to the fundraiser, Zita said that they are eternally grateful.

"How could we have expected this response? We knew everyone who knows us would support us but to the level they have and the level of support from strangers & the way people have shared it and the publicity it has received has just melted our hearts," she said.

“We thought if we can just get funds to help with with the rest of his stay here at least we can feel safe in the knowing he can have continuity of care but now we can also look at his continuity of care further down the line,” she continued.

As for what’s next for Niall, Zita said the road ahead is long but that she and Niall’s family and friends will do everything they can to ensure as full a recovery as possible.

"In the short term, he is in a specialised rehabilitation hospital for TBI patients. He has many hours of therapy each day: physical therapy to learn to walk and move again, occupational therapy to learn life skills like bathing and brushing his teeth, and speech therapy to rehabilitate his language,” she said.

“We don't know what the future looks like as every brain is unique, but we are working hard to make sure he can get as close to a full recovery as possible. Experts measure rehabilitation success at the two-year mark from the time of the accident. We believe Niall can do it,” she said.