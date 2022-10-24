Megan O’Neill and co are set to bring the tunes to St Johns Theatre tonight

St John’s Theatre in Listowel be rocking tonight as singer and songwriter Megan O’Neill brings her musical talents to the venue for a night that is sure to be a hit.

Students from local secondary schools have rehearsed with Kildare based singer-song writer Megan O’Neill, Larry Beau and vocalist Clara Monahan and will put on a very special performance in the church.

Fresh from her Late Late Show debut Megan O’Neill was named one of the Irish Examiner’s Ones to Watch for 2022. She has recently released a ‘stunning’ EP titled: Time (Thought you were on my side).

This EP features five songs written and recorded throughout 2021 with producer Richey McCourt and is somewhat of a new era for Megan as she merges her folk, storytelling roots with more electronic elements.

The night with an epic Samhain singalong around the piano at The Folk Saloon with Listowel based Flyshop Blues Band featuring Dobs O’Brien, Ian O’Shea, Neil Beasley and Stephen O’Connor.