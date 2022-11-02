Meeting in Kilgarvan tonight regarding concerns over 5G mast proposal

A public meeting is to be held in Kilgarvan to highlight concerns about a proposal for a 5G mast in the village.

The meeting organised by a group opposed to the mast will take place today, Wednesday, November 2 at 8pm in the Michael J Quill Centre. Guest speaker is Aaron Kelly of Ireland for Safe Technology.

Eircom Ltd have applied to erect a 21m high telecommunications structure and associated antennae and equipment at the Eircom exchange in Churchground, Kilgarvan.

Any objections to the development must be lodged with Kerry County Council by this Sunday, November 6.

The proposed development is at the current Eircom Exchange in the village, close to the school, playground and residential homes, but the improved works will see a 6m increase in height to provide coverage.

David Brophy, who is living in Kilgarvan and whose children attend the school is one of several members of a group set up to object to the mast.

They feel that the location is inappropriate for a mast amid their concerns about the health effects of 5G.

In an application to Kerry County Council Eircom Ltd, trading as Eir, said that 4G and 5G is required to provide communications coverage for businesses and residents in Kilgarvan and that the existing telecommunications mast is not suitable. They said that there is a ‘basic deficiency’ in coverage and that current customer needs are not being met.

The application was received by Kerry County Council on October 3 and a decision is due to on November 27, 2022.