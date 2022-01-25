Meet the young couple chosen as latest caretakers of Great Blasket Island

Persistence well and truly paid off for young couple, Brock Montgomery and his partner Claire de Haas, who were this week named as the newest caretakers of the Great Blasket Island, a role which has over the last number of years become one of the world’s most coveted positions, this despite the fact that the iconic island has no running water or electricity

Brock (29) is a former Canadian professional ice hockey player who now runs and owns the clothing brand Mountain Life Apparel and it was the determination of both he and Claire over the past two years that eventually landed them the role.

They had unsuccessfully applied three previous times but it was the the case of fourth time lucky this time around for the pair.

Alice Hayes and her husband Billy O’Connor – who own three cottages and a coffee shop on the island – are in charge of the search for caretakers every year and while this process usually involves sifting through thousands and thousands of applications, this year was a little different as Alice explained to The Kerryman on Tuesday.

"They, [Brock and Claire] actually applied, I think it was two years ago now and they’ve kept in touch with us over the past few years, letting us know that they were still really keen and really interested in the position. Even throughout the seasons just gone, they’d always pop us a message letting us know they were up for it," she said.

"It just made it a bit easier for us knowing they were free and still interested. We’ve had a few FaceTimes with them, just to really hammer it home to them what it will be like and that they’re going to an island but even after all that, they’re still really keen which is great to see,” she continued.

It is hoped that the the famous island will be back open to visitors on April 1st.