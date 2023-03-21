Kerry

Meet the new Blasket Island caretakers – ‘it honestly still feels like a dream for us, like it’s not actually happening’

Emily Campbell (27) is originally from Bandon in West Cork while her partner Daniel Regan (29) is from London.

Fergus Dennehy

The countdown to island life is well and truly on for Emily Campbell and her partner, Daniel Regan who will soon be embarking upon a once-in-a-lifetime adventure when they take up their roles as the new caretakers of the Blasket Islands.

It’s safe to say that, each and year, when applications open for the position, that it is one of the world’s most coveted jobs as thousands of people throw their names in the ring for the chance at a six-month stay on the remote Kerry island.

