Meet the Kerry volunteer with 41 years of service to Killarney National Park

Kerry woman Áine Ní Shúilleabháin has more than earned her title as the longest serving volunteer in Killarney National Park, with over 41 years volunteering as a research biologist - dedicated to the recording of valuable scientific data on waterfowl and water quality in Killarney National Park.

Her research observing ecosystems, and reporting on her findings have been and will continue to be an invaluable source of material with recordings dating back to 1982.

What has drive Áine throughout her career is her love of Killarney National Park. Though her job took her way from home her love of one of Kerry's most vital attractions has always brought her back and she continues to play a key role there today.

Áine’s ‘wingman’ is Boatman and co-counter, John Michael Lyne, who operates from Muckross boathouse, John’s knowledge of the lakes and interest in wildlife is remarkable. Generations of John Michael’s family have been involved with Muckross and Killarney National Park.

"It’s a wonderful privilege to be working in Killarney National Park, the Rangers are so open and welcoming. I first came to the park in 1974, working with Dan Kelleher and the late Paudie O’Leary, and then on contract from 1976-1984. My supervisor suggested that I link my work as a fresh water biologist looking at the lake water quality with my great interest in wildlife ecology and management, that’s how I started doing the waterfowl counts.”

“It’s unique having a long series of data going from 1982 to 2023, that’s because of the commitment from past and present staff and for me to continue to work as volunteer is a wonderful privilege, it’s great to be out in nature, in such a beautiful place, so many different ecosystems and great wildlife”.

When Áine was appointed Senior Fisheries Environmental Officer in Donegal and Cavan (1982-2008), she still found time to travel to Killarney and carry out her bird counts.

Just recently on a day on the lakes, John Michael, Áine and Bird Expert and National Parks and Wildlife Conservation Ranger, Sam Bayley, observed, nesting Herons, ringed Mute Swans, Golden Eye pair, an Egret, Cormorants, Irish Red Deer Hinds by the shoreline, and a White Tailed Eagle in the distance

After retiring, Áine returned to Kerry and Glenflesk became her home place. She immersed herself helping Glenflesk GAA Club, with her strong Kerry roots, she served as Club PRO and now as Health Club Officer. She was appointed to the role of Kerry County Board Children’s Officer, a role she is very proud to hold and aside from all that she is still out in Killarney National Park and the waters around it whenever she can.