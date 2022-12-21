Kerry

Meet the Kerry man making nest boxes for North Cork’s Barn Owls – ‘It’s a great feeling to help this beautiful species’

Kerry man Denis Tangney lives in Midleton in County Cork where he spends his spare time making and erecting nest boxes for local Barn Owls

Tralee man Denis Tangney displaying some of the nest boxes for Barn Owls that he makes from his home in County Cork. Expand
Tralee man Denis Tangney displaying some of the nest boxes for Barn Owls that he makes from his home in County Cork.

The Barn Owl.

Denis making nest boxes.

Denis Tangney, who for the past three years has been helping the Barn Owl population in North Cork to multiply.

Stephen Fernane

Nature’s boundaries are both seen and unseen depending on the scope of one’s interest and interpretation. For Tralee native Denis Tangney, helping the Barn Owl population of North Cork to multiply is a cross-border initiative he is wholeheartedly committed to.

Denis has lived in Midleton for the past 20-years, where he works as a schoolteacher. During his spare time he makes nesting boxes for Barn Owls and places them at different spots in the locality in the hope the birds will take up residency.

