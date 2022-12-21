Meet the Kerry man making nest boxes for North Cork’s Barn Owls – ‘It’s a great feeling to help this beautiful species’

Nature’s boundaries are both seen and unseen depending on the scope of one’s interest and interpretation. For Tralee native Denis Tangney, helping the Barn Owl population of North Cork to multiply is a cross-border initiative he is wholeheartedly committed to.

Denis has lived in Midleton for the past 20-years, where he works as a schoolteacher. During his spare time he makes nesting boxes for Barn Owls and places them at different spots in the locality in the hope the birds will take up residency.

To date, he has made and erected 45 boxes with a target of 25 still to go. Denis plans to stop at 70 nest boxes as the radius of his project is already increasing beyond what is manageable.

Having studied demonstrations on how to make the boxes on YouTube, Denis started producing and locating boxes within a 10-mile radius of his home. He uses Google Maps to help source old barns and locations where the boxes might best be utilised.

Growing up around Tralee, Denis recalls being fascinated by the sight and sound of Barn Owls. Shy and nocturnal though they are, Denis immediately recognised them close to where he now lives and immediately set about his plan to give the local owl population some real estate.

Read More

“Initially, I just thought if I put up a box in a neighbour’s [farmers] shed there is a chance they might move into it. There’s a box I put up about a mile away that owls moved into last year. Before I knew it, I had 45 boxes up in the surrounding countryside. They’re a beautiful bird that really standout,” Denis told The Kerryman.

Initially, Denis self-funded the project but this was starting to get expensive. Added to this was the unfolding Brexit crisis which raised the cost of timber. He was informed of a conservation grant available from Cork County Council that would part-fund his project. He applied and was successful.

“It was only a hobby up to that point. I got the grant and I was able to make 21 more boxes. That brought me to 40 boxes installed. I applied again for a grant in 2022 and made an additional 30 boxes,” he said.

“The problem is there is so much conacre that when you arrive at a barn and ask the people if you can put up a box. Usually, another farmer is renting the land. Trying to track down that person takes time. On average, I might have to visit a site three times before I can get permission,” Denis said.

Denis explains the boxes can take time to attract owls. In 2020, just four out of 19 boxes were occupied. An occupancy rate of between 10 and 15 per cent is considered successful.

“I’m on 26 per cent occupancy from my first-year boxes, so I’m doing well. It takes a while. There’s a guy in County Laois who put up boxes in the 1990s; one of his boxes got taken up for the first time the year before last. It’s a long game,” he said.

Denis has often questioned whether he is wasting his time and resources given the belated occupancy rates. But there is huge satisfaction once the boxes are occupied. He also said by making the boxes, he is learning more about the habits and breeding patterns of this remarkable species.

Counties Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, and south Galway are regions most associated with Barn Owls. It’s said if one were to draw a line from Dublin to Galway, around 90 per cent of what’s known about Barn Owls in Ireland comes from below this line.

“Conservation is an active process. One thing that annoys me slightly is how many of the nature programmes on TV are about Africa and Australia,” he said.

“Important as these places are, there should be more programmes about the nature happening outside your own door. Another thing I enjoy about what I do is meeting people. It’s amazing the amount of people out there who have the same interest, it’s like an open door waiting to be pushed,” said Denis.