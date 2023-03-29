Kerry

Meet the Kerry man looking to open his village to the world – ‘The reaction has been very positive’

Blennerville native Seán de Buitléar is transforming a plot of family-owned land in his village into a glamping facility to welcome international visitors.

Seán de Buitléar outside one of the glamping units soon to be open for business in Blennerville. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand

Stephen Fernane

For Blennerville native Seán de Buitléar, inviting the world to share in his village is no outlandish scheme when high-end glamping units are available for those wishing to stay at the epicentre of an historic location on the edge of Tralee.

Seán was born and raised in Blennerville, which means the addition of glamping units and a service building on land adjoining the family home, just off N86 Tralee-Dingle Road, is fast becoming a personal dream that is shape-shifting into a reality.

