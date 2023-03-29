Meet the Kerry man looking to open his village to the world – ‘The reaction has been very positive’

For Blennerville native Seán de Buitléar, inviting the world to share in his village is no outlandish scheme when high-end glamping units are available for those wishing to stay at the epicentre of an historic location on the edge of Tralee.

Seán was born and raised in Blennerville, which means the addition of glamping units and a service building on land adjoining the family home, just off N86 Tralee-Dingle Road, is fast becoming a personal dream that is shape-shifting into a reality.

The project is in maturation mode for the past three years. With about a week’s work left to complete before Neadín Beag – ‘tiny nest’ - is pitched to tourists as a welcoming place to stay, Seán’s excitement is palpable.

The acquisition of planning permission for six units, coupled with funding assistance from LEADER, Seán and his wife Alexandra have invested north of €200,000 in their dream project.

It’s an idea part-based on village regeneration and realising the untapped possibilities that exist for Blennerville’s tourism offering.

Blennerville has for centuries served as a gateway to Tralee and West Kerry through its once thriving port. It’s within this history haze and promise that Seán and Alexandra envision their opportunity to make a meaningful legacy in their locality.

The couple initially thought about building a house on the site after they were married. But when this aspiration fell through, and the plot was lying idle for a few years, a new idea appeared on the horizon.

The beauty of all this from a human perspective is that it’s a personal project for Seán. His roots are embedded in the house directly adjoining the site where Neadín Beag is located. Seán is as much invested in people and place as he is potential and profit.

Neadín Beag is a business venture on paper. But behind this is a genuine love and appreciation for home and memories of growing up. Putting Blennerville on the map again as a place to stay is a transaction that is impossible to measure in monetary value alone.

Seán’s background in business means there is also a case study involved. A business plan led to six self-designed units described as ‘tiny house’ glamping as distinct from the more generic pod designs

“We want it to be slightly different in terms of the market segment. The units are larger, more comfortable designs of around 24 square metres with cooking, full bathroom and showers in each unit,” Seán said.

As Alexandra is from Germany, she plans to target the German tourism market along with the English and wider European bloc.

The couple’s plans received a further boost following the announcement that Kerry Airport is to open a new route to Brittany, France. When added to the potential within the Irish market, the scope for success is increased.

“We’re targeting the adult market and not families as such. It’s kind of an ‘affordable luxury’ angle that we’re approaching from. We’re obviously conscious that we’re in a village setting so we don’t want nigh-time noise or anything like that. We have to be mindful of all this, it’s well thought out,” he said.

It’s fair to say Blennerville’s economic story has been on the back foot in recent years. With a slight rise in derelict buildings a concern, it’s hoped Neadín Beag can serve as a catalyst for positive change that benefits local business and encourages refurbishment of village buildings with an eye to reaching full potential.

“The reaction from the village has been very positive. People are delighted to see the site being used. I think there’s plans to bring one of the older houses in the village back into service as well,” said Seán.

"Hopefully, all this might encourage others with property that is idle to bring some life back to the village. There’s also investment in the pipeline for the windmill. All these elements together can only benefit the village,” he explained.

Blennerville’s location between Tralee and West Kerry means Neadín Beag can be marketed as an all-year-round resort, especially with adventure tourism on the rise. Seán’s is promoting it as a ‘launch pad’ for exploring all Kerry has to offer.

Neadín Beag will link with other outdoor tourism providers in the region to offer special package deals for visitors. Promoting local products is another strategy that Seán and Alexandra will put into action at Neadín Beag. It’s about supporting the wider local economy.

“When I go back to my youth, I realise that Blennerville had a lot of guest houses, both within and just outside the village. For one reason or another, they are now all gone,” he explains.

"Blennerville is on the doorstep of Tralee and is incredibly well serviced by public transport, as is transport to West Kerry. Part of my motivation is to make Blennerville a place to stop and stay in; to realise what we have here,” Seán said.

“There are beautiful walks around the village, places like the Lock Gates and Cockleshell Strand. We’ll be putting together a service brochure that outlines all the history of the area.

"For example, one of the units is named ‘Paddy Spatters’. Paddy was a local man, who lived in Windmill Lane, who used to call people from the quay to the ships that were docked out in the bay,” he added.

Lastly, Seán sums up our conversation with a genuine air of excitement and appreciation. To be in a position to make a positive change – a difference that would mean as much to him as the village – doesn’t present itself everyday in the place where you were born and raised. It may just be that this is the touch of ‘local’ that sets Neadín Beag apart.

“I only live about five minutes from the village, but it’s great to be able to come back home and utilise this site. Hopefully, it will start the regeneration of Blennerville,” he said.

"It’s something new so we’ll give it a good go. Most of the work is almost done and we’re looking forward to promoting it in the next few weeks,” Seán said.