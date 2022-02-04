Meadowlands Hotel announced as new home for Roses for 2022 festival

The Rose of Tralee International Festival have announced that they have entered into an exciting partnership with the four-star Meadowlands Hotel in Tralee.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival have announced that they have entered into a partnership with the four-star Meadowlands Hotel in Tralee.

The Meadowlands is becoming a major sponsor of the Festival, and will provide exclusive use of the hotel’s accommodation, restaurant, meeting rooms, and related services for the duration of the Festival in 2022.

The popular ‘Johnny Franks Bar’ will continue to cater for the food and beverage requirements of their regular customers, however there will be a rosy tint added to their experience during the famous August festivities.

Roses, judges, RTE execs, host Dáithí Ó Sé, the Rose team and a scattering of VIP's will quietly go about their business in the comfort of the well-known four-star hotel in Oakpark. Rose Escorts will occasionally arrive in their unique supporting role, as will Rose centres, family, and friends from around the world for Festive entertainment, caint, ceol agus craic.

“The Ó Mathúna family are warm hospitable people, and great supporters of community, sport, music, and culture locally. They have established a reputation for quality, for exceptional service, and for decency and courtesy in their interaction with people” said Rose of Tralee Festival Chairman, Anthony O’Gara.

“We are excited to bring our Rose Family and the heart of this festival into their care, and we look forward to working with the Ó Mathúna family and their staff. The Festival's reputation for facilitating new friendships, and for demonstrating Kerry hospitality at its best, is in safe hands," he continued.

He went on to thank the Rose Hotel for their friendship over the past four festivals, and to wish them the very best for the future.

Going on, Paddy Ó Mathúna of the Meadowlands Hotel, was equally as excited about the new partnership.

“We are very excited to be announced as the new ‘Home of the Roses’. As a family-run hotel, our team welcomes this opportunity to work with the Rose of Tralee International Festival to bring the festival to a new era for Tralee," he said.

“We have big shoes to fill, but we are confident with our fantastic team that the Meadowlands Hotel will provide the perfect host hotel for the Roses, judges, media and Rose family. We look forward to working with the Rose Team to create new memories,” he finished.