McCarthy: ‘Irish Water should come to our local meetings’

Independent Councillor Dan McCarthy has said Irish Water representatives should be asked to attend Local Electoral Area meetings at least once every year.

Cllr McCarthy made his comments at last Friday’s Kenmare Municipal District meeting, and it followed last week’s full Council meeting, at which Irish Water representatives did attend.

While Cllr McCarthy said Councillors had a “good discussion” with the representatives at the full meeting, he did not feel that the forum allowed for enough time to focus on issues within the Municipal Districts the Councillors represent.

“I strongly believe Irish Water should come to each area at least once every 12 months,” Cllr McCarthy told the meeting. “It would give you enough time for your own area. The last day, they were hopping from Listowel to Dingle to Kenmare to Cahersiveen.”

Cllr McCarthy made his comments after Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) called for Kerry County Council to ask Irish Water for extra water storage in the Kenmare area.