Mayor of Kerry and friends launch €750k community support fund

Launching the Community Support Fund for 2022 at Listowel's ball alley were, from left, Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney, Joan Flavin and Rose Wall of the Listowel Business and Community Alliance and Kerry County Council Director of Economic and Community Development Mike Scannell. Photo by Pauline Dennigan

A POTENTIALLY crucial revenue stream for community groups was launched by Kerry Mayor Jimmy Moloney in his Listowel hometown this week.

The 2022 Community Support Fund is the first of three community funds to be announced over the course of the coming fortnight in what Cllr Moloney said would have 'enormous benefits’ for successful applicants.

Four main areas are eligible for funding this year:

- Rebuilding and reconnecting communities

- Tidy Towns initiatives and amenity projects

- Community economic innovation

- Community tourism, festivals and events.

Groups working on projects that would satisfy those criteria must submit an application under the scheme by Monday, February 21, next the Council advised.

The Community Support Fund has supported over 2,500 since it was established in 2015, helping many voluntary groups transform parts of their home places and generally improve the quality of life.

‘I warmly welcome the provision of this funding for community groups,” Mayor Moloney said.

“Over the past few years, millions have been invested in worthwhile projects and initiatives across the county and which have enormous benefits for every community in the county,” he added.

Queries should be referred by email to the Municipal District which groups are applying to or by contacting the Community and Tourism Department at Kerry County Council on (066) 7183680. Over the next two weeks, Kerry County Council will publish details of the new Community Activities Fund as well as the Festivals and Events Fund for 2022.