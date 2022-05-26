Mayor condemns violent video of Killarney assault

Mayor of Killarney, Marie Moloney, has called for more gardaí on the street in the wake of the shocking social media video this week of a vicious assault in the town centre.

The video shows a group of young men assaulting another youth on Chapel Lane in the town kicking and punching the young man.

The man who is curled into a foetal position on the ground is repeatedly kicked by the gang of youths. There are up to 10 youths involved in the incident.

The young man is attempting to protect himself during the sustained attack.

Gardaí are aware of the video content but no assault incident has been reported to them. It is understood that the incident occurred in broad daylight in the town last Saturday evening. They attended the scene of a disturbance on New Street/Chapel Lane around 8.30pm. No arrests were made at the scene.

Mayor Moloney described the video as “shocking and disgraceful”.

However, she said such incidents do not just occur in Killarney but across the country.

“This took place right in the middle of the day. It is totally unacceptable .. It is a frenzied attack.”

She said that more gardaí are needed to patrol the streets in Killarney to prevent such incidents.

She said Superintendent Flor Murphy, who is aware of the incident and the footage, has sought increased gardaí for the town.

"He [Superintendent Flor Murphy] is working on getting more gardaí on the street. .. This incident is not exclusive to Killarney.. This is an assault on a young man.”

Mayor Moloney (Labour) also expressed shock that some-one would video the vicious assault.

Enquires into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station (064) 667 1160.