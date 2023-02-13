Maurice Collins Memorial Vintage Rally set for Easter weekend

The Maurice Collins Memorial Vintage Rally was officially launched in Ardfert this past weekend and it will take place over Easter Weeken, April 8 and 9. Photo by John Cleary.

All roads lead to Ardfert this Easter weekend as the area gets set to play host to the Maurice Collins Memorial Vintage Rally which will take place over the weekend of April 8 and 9.

The vintage tractor and car run will take place on the Saturday, April 8 while the rally will take place on Easter Sunday, April 9 on the land adjacent to Ardfert Quarry.

Now into mid-February, the Easter weekend won’t be long coming around so organisers of the event are eager to spread the word about what they have in store for the popular event’s 2023 outing.

“We are very delighted to announce that we have the honour of hosting the All Ireland National Irish Vintage Engine Tractor Association (IVETA) this year,” said Joe McCarthy of the organising committee.

“This will be the first time in Kerry in what is the 44th year of the IVETA and plans are well underway to make it a fantastic day for everyone,” he continued.

Going on, Joe said that the day will feature displays of everything from days gone by so people are encouraged to bring along any old vintage items that they have to display.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy such as free children’s Easter activities, music, dancing and much more including a dog show.

All proceeds raised from the event will go towards a number of very deserving charities such as Down Syndrome Kerry, the Kerry Cancer Support Group and the Red Cross Kerry Branch.