Maureen remembered at golf tournament

John O'Shea presenting the Maureen O'Shea Memorial Cup to winner Susan Tong with (left) Anne Looney Lady Captain, Marguerite Mulcahy Club President (back from left) prizewinners Breda Neeson and Eileen Tarrant with Bernard O'Shea at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

A Killarney family held an awards ceremony for a golf cup in memory of their mother last Sunday.

The 24th Annual Maureen O’Shea Memorial Cup was held on the 25th of July at the Killarney Golf and Fishing Club and saw Susan Tong take home the cup for this year.

Maureen’s son, John, said “In the initial years of the event, it was organised by my father Seanie, who was a former captain in the club, and he was a 50-year member. After our mom passed away, he set it up and essentially ran it himself.

“He passed away himself in 2016 and since then the family have continued to run it for the ladies of the club,” he added.

John’s brother, Bernard, said “This year we had a great turnout, we had over 50 ladies turn out for the cup.”

The proceeds from the event are normally put towards local hospices.

“We change what charities we give the proceeds to every second year, and this year a lady who was friends with my mom is involved with raising money with the Irish Cancer Society in Killarney so this year we decided to make them our main charity”, Bernard added.