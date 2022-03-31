Mast plan at golf course has over 30 objections

More than 30 objections have been lodged against a proposed telecommunications mast on the Ring of Kerry Golf Club.

Concerns about the visual impact, the health effects, the size and scale and the detrimental impact on tourism, have all been raised in more than 20 objections lodged against a proposed mast on the Ring of Kerry Golf Club in Templenoe, Kenmare.

Last month, On Tower Limited had submitted a new application to erect a 36m telecommunications mast at the Ring of Kerry Golf Club.

The original application fell through as a site-planning notice had not been erected on the main road.

The new application was submitted on February 22 and the closing date for objections and observations was 1pm last Monday, March 28. By that stage close in excess of 30 observations had been made – the majority strongly opposed to the proposed mast.

A decision is due on the proposed development on April 18. However, it is believed that it may go to An Bord Pleanála.

While many local residents strongly opposed the development, On Tower Ltd have defended their plans and the need for such a mast to improve coverage in the area.

A technical coverage justification report has been included in the planning application carried out on behalf of Three, who will use the mast to provide improved coverage. A visual impact assessment which states the mast will not seriously injure the amenity or character of the area.

But residents – many of them within the vicinity of the proposed mast – have expressed their objections.

While some say such a mast would help improve coverage they would prefer it in another location. Residents claim that it is an unsuitable location for the mast.

The mast is to be located on the Ring of Kerry Golf Club in Templenoe, Kenmare, near the popular Kerry Way Walk, and overlooking scenic Kenmare Bay. A letter of consent to use this land for a mast has been included on the planning file.

Some residents have raised concerns about this letter of consent as it is not on headed paper of the company and does not include the company registration number. The letter is signed by a Director.

Rowland Blennerhassett raised these concerns saying the letter of consent is ‘flawed’. He is one of the several objectors who raised concerns including the scale of the mast. which he said will be 260ft above sea level, and negatively impacts the popular Kerry Way Walk.

The effects on tourism in the area, which is one of Kerry’s most popular tourism spots, have been raised by Carmel Sreenan. She said it would be ‘visually domineering’ for those on the water and visiting the area.

Also included as part of the objections lodged is a Health and Safety report commissioned by Geraldine Topham whose land borders the proposed site and who says she will be seriously affected by the development.

The report carried out by a private company said that the mast would cause “anxiety and distress” for all.

Further studies are to be carried out on behalf of Mrs Topham including an environmental study and a detailed radiation study.

On Tower Ltd, however, have said in a statement the company ensures any development does not adversely affect the area.

“As part of the planning process for mobile infrastructure, we make sure that we always minimise the visual and ecological impact of any development and we take these issues very seriously,” the statement concluded.