Mast at Inch is too close to homes, locals tell company

Towercom representatives were left in no doubt about the strength of local opposition to a newly installed telecommunications mast in Inch when they met members of the local community and Kerry’s four TDs on Friday. However, they gave no commitment to remove the mast and it remains to be seen whether the company will bend to local demands or dig in their heels on what has become a hugely controversial issue. Despite objections, the monopole mast was granted planning permission by Kerry County Council in October 2020, but locals were shocked when it suddenly became a reality before their eyes shortly before Christmas. Anger quickly turned into a campaign, petitions were set up online, and on the roadside in Inch, and in just a few weeks 10,000 signatures were collected. Councillors have also rowed in behind the community, raising questions about the siting of the mast at a recent meeting of Kerry County Council. Towercom responded to the outcry by pausing work on the site and offering to sit down and discuss the issues. On Friday, company representatives met for an hour with locals in the Foley family home, which has an uncomfortably close view of the 20m mast. Kerry TDs Brendan Griffin, Michael Healy Rae, Pa Daly and Education Minister Norma Foley subsequently joined the meeting and continued the discussion with Towercom. “Our purpose was to express the family and community request that the mast be relocated,” the Foley family said following the meeting with Towercom representatives, which they described as “amicable and courteous”. “The company’s reasoning is that the infrastructure [a small site owned by Eir] was already there. They point out that they have planning permission and are operating within the law… We accept that, but the mast is right beside a family home. If they can do it here, then they could do the same beside any family home and that shouldn’t happen, especially in a rural area where there are other options,” the Foleys said. They added that the two Towercom representatives who came to the meeting “appreciated the concerns we raised and looked at the gravity of the situation from the point of view of the impact of the mast on the Foley family and on the community.” The Foleys and the community in Inch are also deeply unhappy over Kerry County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the mast on a site immediately adjacent to homes and in a prominent roadside location even though the isolated rural area around Inch could have provided alternative sites. “The Kerry County Plan says a mast can go beside a home as a last resort. This wasn’t a last resort,” the Foleys said. “We wanted Towercom to come here and see and hear for themselves. We got that,” said Katie Foley. And Fidelus Foley added: “The bottom line is we now want to hear them coming back and telling us they are going to relocate that mast.” The family added that, when the four Kerry TDs joined the meeting, “there was no party politics – they were all united in support of the community.” Following the meeting, Minister Norma Foley told The Kerryman that “we all stand together with the family and the community. We need infrastructure, but not this”. Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly echoed her views, saying: “The purpose of the meeting was to demonstrate that we, as politicians, stand with the local community and we now have to give Towercom time to go back, discuss the issues and come up with alternative proposals”. Independent TD Michael Healy Rae felt the meeting “seemed positive”, but added a word of caution. “They have a good picture of how important it is to the local community, but it depends on what happens when they go back and talk to their bosses,” he said. “We are hoping that they will listen to us and that they will see there is unity in the political system in Kerry to support the people against this type of development. Would they like to have it alongside their own home?” Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, from the nearby townland of Keel, said he thinks the mast is in the wrong location and far too close to people’s homes but he felt “the meeting was constructive and progress was made today”. “Moving will cost Towercom money, but this situation dragging on will cost them money as well. These are points we put to Towercom,” he said. “I’m sure they didn’t realise, when they put this plan together, the upset they would cause. Now they know.” Towercom said Fiday’s meeting “provided a very useful opportunity to clarify specific points and to address residents’ and public representatives’ questions related to the improvement of telecoms reception for homeowners, businesses and visitors to Inch. The points raised will now be reviewed further by Towercom in finalising delivery of these services.”

Minister Norma Foley: ‘we need infrastructure but not this’

The right thing in the wrong place could describe how Minister for Education Norma Foley felt about the telecommunications mast erected by Towercom less than 20 metres from a home in Inch.

Speaking following a meeting between the community and Towercom representatives in Inch on Friday morning, Minister Foley said: “We are all here together - the community, the politicians. We stand together with the family and the community. We need infrastructure, but not this, not this close, the first thing you see in the morning, the last thing you see at night.”

“We have made ourselves clear. The company understood. They must now go back to Dublin and make their decision,” she added.

Also present at the meeting with Towercom Customer Operations Manager Andy Mac Pherson and Towercom Public Affairs and Media Relations Spokesperson John Gallagher were members of the Foley family, Dora McCarthy and Colm Bambury from Inch, Brendan Griffin TD, Pa Daly TD and Michael Healy Rae TD.

In a statement issued after the meeting Towercom said: “The facility, which responds to the surge in public demand for better connectivity, has full planning permission since October 2020. It will deliver enhanced telecommunications reception to the area in support of national government policy and of ‘making connectivity available to everyone”.

However, while Towercom make the case that they are responding to demand from the community, locals don’t agree. They are so upset and incensed at the location of the 20-metre monopole mast that people of ages - ranging from teenagers to people in their 80s - are willing to join a rota to sit at the roadside from morning to night collecting signatures for a petition demanding its removal.

Thus far some 7,000 people have signed the petition at the roadside in Inch, while another 3,000 signatures have been collected online.

“The whole thing is an unfortunate situation – a planning decision that has had a huge impact on the community,” said the Foley family, whose home is immediately beside the mast. “The community support has been fantastic. We take great encouragement from that.”

The scenes in Inch, of a committed, galvanised community calling for the removal of a mast, now stands as a demonstration of the need for community consultation to complement the planning process in the design and location of large-scale infrastructure in Kerry and throughout the country.