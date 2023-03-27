Mass on Innisfallen Island as Gaelscoil principal Proinsias sails off to retirement

Retiring Principal of Gaelscoil Faithleann, Proinsias Mac Curtain pictured with Lisa Ní Iarlaithe (new Principal) and pupils of Gaelscoil Faithleann Grace, Mia and Callum Cox at Ross Castle on Saturday morning, prior to their departure to Innisfallen Island for a Mass and Farewell event, organised by the Parents of the school. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Retiring Principal of Gaelscoil Faithleann, Proinsias Mac Curtain pictured with his wife Karen at Ross Castle on Saturday morning, prior to their departure to Innisfallen Island for a Mass and Farewell event, organised by the Parents of the school. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Retiring Principal of Gaelscoil Faithleann Proinsias Mac Curtain (from the right) pictured with Seán Luanaigh Cathaoirleach Board of Management and Lisa Ní Iarlaithe (new Principal) at Ross Castle on Saturday morning, prior to their departure to Innisfallen Island for a Mass and Farewell event, organised by the Parents of the school. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Retiring Principal of Gaelscoil Faithleann, Proinsias Mac Curtain (centre) pictured with his wife Karen (from the right) and l-r: Seán Luanaigh (Cathaoirleach Board of Management),Lisa Ní Iarlaithe (new Principal of Gaelscoil Faithleann) and Fr. Joe Begley at Ross Castle on Saturday morning, prior to their departure to Innisfallen Island for a Mass and Farewell event, organised by the Parents of the school. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Retiring Principal of Gaelscoil Faithleann Proinsias Mac Curtain (10th from the left) pictured with Fr. Joe Begley (1st from the left) Teacher Mary Carroll (8th from the left) and parents of the students at Ross Castle on Saturday morning, prior to their departure to Innisfallen Island for a Mass and Farewell event, organised by the parents of the school. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Retiring Principal of Gaelscoil Faithleann Proinsias Mac Curtain (from the left) pictured with his wife Karen at Ross Castle on Saturday morning prior to their departure to Innisfallen Island for a Mass and Farewell event, organised by the parents of the school, included are Lisa Ní Iarlaithe (new Principal), Teacher Mary Carroll, Seán Luanaigh Cathaoirleach Board of Management,students and their parents. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Retiring Principal of Gaelscoil Faithleann, Proinsias Mac Curtain pictured at Ross Castle on Saturday morning, prior to their departure to Innisfallen Island for a Mass and Farewell event, organised by the Parents of the school. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Retiring Principal of Gaelscoil Faithleann Proinsias Mac Curtain pictured with his students at Ross Castle on Saturday morning, prior to their departure to Innisfallen Island for a Mass and Farewell event, organised by the parents of the school. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Gaelscoil Faithleann threw its doors open in 1989, and among the few constants throughout that time has been its principal: Proinsias Mac Curtain.

As you can well imagine, Proinsias has overseen a lot in his 33-and-a-half years at the helm, including its move to its current site in 1999, but all good things come to an end, and next month, he will retire from the position.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of it,” he told The Kerryman.

Over the decades, he has been held in high regard, and the school’s parents’ council, Cáirde na Scoile, arranged their special, early goodbye on Saturday as a group of about 150 people – primarily parents and children – travelled with Proinsias and his wife, Karen, for a Mass to mark the occasion.

But it was a Mass with a difference; all involved took a boat from Ross Castle to Innisfallen, where the celebration took place.

And while the parents’ council is grateful to Proinsias, the feeling is mutual.

“From my own point of view, we have a very positive parents’ council at the school,” said Proinsias. “They are very proactive.”

The County Limerick native has long settled in Kerry, joking that he’s an honorary member now after being given a work visa, and he has made some great memories during his time working in Killarney, with thanks in no small part to the people around him in the school community.

“I’ve been privileged to be here [Gaelscoil Faithleann] from the beginning, and I’m very lucky to have been principal here,” he said. “I will have many, many fond memories.

“I’d like to mention the people I’ve worked with, teaching staff and all staff at the school have been fantastic down through the years. One person doesn’t row a boat, it’s everyone who’s with you: teachers, other staff, parents, board of management, and the children themselves.”