Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mary Wharton is Kerry’s oldest student at 96

Her class mates surprised her with a party! 

Kerry's oldest student Mary Wharton celebrates her 96th birthday. Expand
Mary Wharton celebrates her 96th birthday with her friends and fellow class mates from Teach Le Cheile class at Tech Amergin in Waterviller run by Kerry ETB. Expand
Mary Wharton celebrates her 96th birthday with her friends and fellow class mates from Teach Le Cheile class at Tech Amergin in Waterviller run by Kerry ETB. Expand

Close

Kerry's oldest student Mary Wharton celebrates her 96th birthday.

Kerry's oldest student Mary Wharton celebrates her 96th birthday.

Mary Wharton celebrates her 96th birthday with her friends and fellow class mates from Teach Le Cheile class at Tech Amergin in Waterviller run by Kerry ETB.

Mary Wharton celebrates her 96th birthday with her friends and fellow class mates from Teach Le Cheile class at Tech Amergin in Waterviller run by Kerry ETB.

Mary Wharton celebrates her 96th birthday with her friends and fellow class mates from Teach Le Cheile class at Tech Amergin in Waterviller run by Kerry ETB.

Mary Wharton celebrates her 96th birthday with her friends and fellow class mates from Teach Le Cheile class at Tech Amergin in Waterviller run by Kerry ETB.

/

Kerry's oldest student Mary Wharton celebrates her 96th birthday.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

There are not too many who can claim the title of being one of Kerry’s oldest students but Mary Wharton who is a student of Kerry Education and Training Broad (KETB) this week celebrated her 96th birthday with her class-mates and friends.

Mary Wharton from Aghatubrid in Cahersiveen has been attending the weekly ‘Teacht Le Cheile’ class run by KETB in Tech Amergin for several years. This is no easy sit-down learning class but focuses on exercise and weights and is one of the many ways Mary keeps fit.  

Privacy