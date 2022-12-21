Mary Wharton is Kerry’s oldest student at 96

There are not too many who can claim the title of being one of Kerry’s oldest students but Mary Wharton who is a student of Kerry Education and Training Broad (KETB) this week celebrated her 96th birthday with her class-mates and friends.

Mary Wharton from Aghatubrid in Cahersiveen has been attending the weekly ‘Teacht Le Cheile’ class run by KETB in Tech Amergin for several years. This is no easy sit-down learning class but focuses on exercise and weights and is one of the many ways Mary keeps fit.

Mary Wharton celebrates her 96th birthday with her friends and fellow class mates from Teach Le Cheile class at Tech Amergin in Waterviller run by Kerry ETB.

Despite this and her advancing years Mary Wharton is more than able for the weekly class and thoroughly enjoys attending the class.

Much to her surprise her class-mates and friends organised a special party to mark her 96th birthday this week.

"It was a huge surprise. I didn't expect anything,” said Mary who turned 96 on December 15 just a week before Christmas day.

She said her advice to those in advancing years is to “to keep fit” and “take life easy”.

"Don't get too excited about things,” she said.

Mary says she is indeed fit and healthy for her 96-years and is very grateful to be so and this fitness is aided by her gentle exercises, dancing and light weights in her weekly class as well as plenty of walking. Her younger days farming with her late husband, John, also helped. She and John have six children – three boys and three girls and all are proud of her.

She said she is honoured to be one of Kerry's oldest students and looks forward to coming to Tech Amergin in Waterville every week.

"I really enjoy it and Bernie [tutor] keeps us on our toes,” she said.

Tutor Bernie Kennedy says Mary is a star pupil.

"I have know her a long time and she is a lovely person. She has been coming for more than 10 years and what she can do is amazing,” she said.

Mary is one of 25 registered students in the class though none quite reach the age scale that Mary is at.