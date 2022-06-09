Mary Kennedy on striking a work-life balance: ‘I think it’s sad when people make work their God’

Mary Kennedy meeting Declan and Louise Sugrue and their children, Jamie and Mary-Kate, in Cahersiveen.

Former Nationwide and RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy is no stranger to the life and lore of Kerry.

The popular presenter’s most recent visit to the Kingdom involved interviewing individuals and families for the second series of ‘Moving West’ which will be screened on TG4 in the autumn.

The Dundara Television & Media production received over 100 applications from around Ireland, each with its own unique tale of living life on the frontier of Europe’s most westerly fringe.

Along the way, Mary archives stories from Kerry contributors that include Ukrainian pupils at Scoil Saidhbhín in Cahersiveen; Tommy and Saundra O’Sullivan in Lios Póil, and Declan and Louise Sugrue in Cahersiveen.

The primary objective of Moving West is the revival of community life and the desire to make the sometimes harsh but eternally loveable west of Ireland a place to call home.

Mary’s interviews are a touching insight into people’s lives and what it means to them living in the west.

She uncovers the motivation and emotion of people returning home, and those looking to move west for the first time.

However, both aspirants have one thing in common: a desire to live a full life away from busy, urban settings.

“From the people we met, what motivates them to move west is the work-life balance and quality of life. If they have children, it’s about the way they want to raise their families,” said Mary.

“Anyone who has moved west and left the busyness of urban living behind, has done it because they want a more sedate, people-centred, pace to life. They want a balance between work and life,” she said.

Mary talks about life before the pandemic when many people wore their ‘busyness’ as a badge of honour. She now considers this way of life ‘rightly tarnished’ as the focus is on achieving a better work-life balance.

“It’s not all about how much money you earn, or how high up you go in the career ladder, it’s about how you can work diligently and fruitfully. The counterbalance is to enjoy life, to have something other than work to inspire you,” Mary explained.

“I think it is sad when people make work their god. This [rural] life is achievable now and people have seen they can work efficiently and effectively from home. They have seen the other side and that there is a dividend to be had when it comes to quality of life.”

Relocating to rural areas always involves a thorough examination of the services needed to accommodate people. Mary feels there is now a positive upturn in key infrastructural services.

“As part of the programme, we visited a digital hub in Dingle last year and this year we were in a digital hub in Cahersiveen. It certainly feels like there is a connected home-network in the country now. It’s a game changer,” Mary said.

“The broadband is so much more improved. Digital hubs give people that separation between home and work without having to traipse into a city.

"The people we interviewed are adamant that once you move west, you must engage, open up and integrate in the community.

"The service you get comes from interacting with the people in your community. This also leads to a sense of positive wellness,” Mary added.

COVID accelerated many people’s motivations in seeking pastures new and away from urban density. COVID hastened the chase for a more holistic outlook to life. Moving West proves that combining work and self-fulfilment is possible.

“The desire to move west had already started before COVID but has obviously since accelerated. COVID created a new way of looking at life and living. People now want to live wholesome, interesting, and tranquil lives,” said Mary.

“There is also more awareness of spirituality; that we have many facets to our make-up and that we have body, mind, and spirit. That spirit must be nurtured. I think if the pandemic has taught us anything it’s that friends and family need to be nurtured. It should be our motivating factor,” said Mary.

Declan and Louise Sugrue moved to County Cork from Cahersiveen but have since returned home to raise their family.

Declan is an architectural technician with a practice in Cahersiveen. He also runs his own digital hub company, Office Light, in the town.

Louise is a hairdresser and runs a salon from the back of the family home. Returning west has always been the goal.

“Declan is a wonderfully vibrant, ‘can do’ type of person. Because they moved back, they have been able to build their dream home. The main factor in moving back is they wanted to raise their children here,” said Mary.

“It’s very important for them as their parents and families are only 10 minutes down the road. This is a very ancient and traditional form of living in Ireland: to be close to the family unit. They are very energetic, positive, and warm people,” she added.

Traditional musician Tommy O’Sullivan is originally from Lios Póil and runs a pub in Dingle.

His wife, Saundra, is originally from Houston, Texas, and is of Native American origin.

For Saundra, connecting with the cultured landscapes of west Kerry is something she identifies with.

“Saundra would be open to an awareness and appreciation of the ancient beliefs that come from her tradition, and ours. That’s important to her,” Mary explains.

“I think the strong part of her DNA - the part that grounds her here so easily and so fulsomely - is her Native American background. Their connection with the earth is massive, as is ours with the land,” said Mary.

Mary’s visit to Scoil Saidhbhín in Cahersiveen to meet with Ukrainian pupils, and their mothers, captures the sad, yet defiant, aftermath of a forced migration west.

In recent months, 53 Ukrainian pupils have enrolled at the school - 50 percent of its previous total of 103 pupils.

Mary defines the Ukrainian women she talks to as gregarious and chatty, but strong and determined.

“It was the first interaction that I had with refugees from the war,” said Mary.

“Not only have they increased the numbers at the school, they have enriched the culture of the school. That is a good thing. There is a language barrier between the children. But when it comes to other facets of education and play, they have no problems,” she said.

“I did find it very sad talking to the moms. One woman worked in HR for a company at home. She is here with her two children, her mother, and their dog. Her husband is back in Ukraine,” said Mary.

"She considered herself lucky because she travelled 25 hours to Poland in a car. She was comparing her fortunes with the people who had to walk all the way to Poland.

"She told me how they just got on with it. They are very happy here but sad as she wants to be at home. From one heartbeat to another, everything in her life was turned upside down,” said Mary.

Lastly, Mary feels if there is a lesson to be learned from watching Moving West, it’s that community and connectivity are important factors – regardless of where we live.

“I do think people and place help to shape each other’s identity. To make a place, it’s about the energy that comes from people who are committed to the community and interested in integrating. That’s where the energy comes from.”