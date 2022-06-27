Mary Gardiner completes 100km challenge in aid of breast cancer

Mary Gardiner with her support on the final walk for the 100k in 30 days charity walk for breast cancer Research on Sunday afternnon in Blennerville. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Garda Kathy Murphy, paramedic Gearoid Constable, paramedic Adam Pearce Tj and Abbie O' Hearne, Joanne paramedic, Jenny Pye Sergent Eileen O'Sullivan and Jake and Sadie O'Donovan at Mary Gardiner’s 100k in 30 days charity walk for breast cancer Research on Sunday afternnon in Blennerville. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

One month on from when she started her fundraising challenge in aid of breast-cancer research – although you'd never have known it was the same month such is the stark contrast in weather between the first day and last – Tralee’s Mary Gardiner finished her challenge on Sunday and she was joined by more than a few friends on the day to help mark the occasion.

Mary, a local community Garda and all round hugely popular figure in the community, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January of this year and has been bravely battling the condition ever since and is currently undergoing treatment.

Not content to sit on her laurels, Mary set herself the challenge of walking 100km over the course of the month of June and she officially hit the magic number on a very wet and windy Sunday at the weekend and as if this wasn't impressive enough already, her GoFundMe page which she set up for the challenge is currently sitting at a cool €20,753 raised with over €28,000 raised in total through various community events.

Mary was joined on her final walk by hundreds of friends and supporters on Sunday and the weather could not have been worse for all involved as they set off from the Blennerville Windmill car park at 12pm.

Mary is undergoing surgery today (Monday) and faces a long road of further treatment in the coming months but on social media after the walk, Mary expressed her sincere thanks for all those who have helped her in the last few weeks, saying that she will “never forget the last few weeks” and describing herself as “forever grateful”.

It’s not over yet though with local woman Andrea O’Donoghue in the middle of organising the annual Tony O’Donoghue Memorial Walk which will take place next Saturday from the Blennerville Windmill car park with funds raised going towards Mary’s campaign.