Marty is on his way to the Kingdom

Kerry star Pat Spillane with a copy of Marty Morrissey's new book, 'It's Marty', at Austin Stack Park last Saturday evening. Marty will be at Keane's SuperValu in Killorglin this Friday (Nov 26th) signing copies of his book. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

TV and radio presenter Marty Morrissey is the voice and face of the GAA in Ireland and he will be at Keane’s SuperValu, Killorglin, this Friday, November 26, at 4.30pm to sign copies of his new book, ‘It’s Marty’.

The book reveals a personal side to Marty, detailing the developmental stages of his life since his return from New York, aged 11, that led to him becoming a household name.

Although his passion for the GAA is a strong focus of the book, it does not obscure the reader from gaining a true sense of who the man behind the microphone really is.

“Kerry is a place I love coming to and Peter Keane was kind enough to invite me to his place, so I appreciate it. I’m looking forward to meeting the people there and having a bit of craic with them,” said Marty.

In the book, Marty reveals the remarkable story behind his interview with the late Páidí Ó Sé in South Africa, and the ‘f***ing animals’ controversy.

Marty tells how Páidí even asked former Taoiseach - ‘the Boss’ – Charles Hughey if he should do the interview, including former Irish football manager and player, Mick McCarthy.

“I had been on holiday in South Africa and the last thing on my mind on the first day of my holiday was to do an interview with anybody,” Marty said.

“Anybody who knew and loved Páidí knew there wasn’t a bad bone in his body. He meant it as a compliment, the standards are so high in Kerry.

“I loved Páidí. When my father died in 2004, I was in New York and the first man who came to the door when I arrived was Páidí Ó Sé. He was a great man,” Marty said.

A proud Clare and Kilmurry-Ibrickane man, Marty’s love for Kerry has been a constant in his career, especially from his days in UCC when he played alongside some famous Kerry footballers at the time.

Marty was so impressed by the Kerry players sense of belief when it came to winning that he brought this approach back to his own club as a coach.

“The Kerry team of the late 1970s-early ‘80s were my team. The Sunday Independent at the time used to do a colour picture at the front and back for the All-Ireland finals.

“I put those pictures of Kerry teams on my wall…the Kerry influence is massive, in terms of football, Kerry would be absolutely number one,” he said.

“I was down in Tralee last Saturday for the big game. I bought a ticket in the ‘Win a House’ draw in Killarney. So I could be moving to Killarney yet. It would certainly make for a good Munster Final weekend if that were so,” he laughed.

