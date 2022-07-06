Martin Shanahan to step down as IDA CEO

MARTIN Shananhan has announced that he is to step down as head of the IDA next year after over eight years in the role.

Mr Shahahan, who is originally from Abbeydorney, has advised the Board of IDA Ireland that he intends to step down as CEO at a date to be agreed in early 2023.

In due course, the Board will commence the process of undertaking an international search for a new CEO of IDA Ireland.

At IDA Ireland’s mid-year update on Wednesday, IDA Chairman Frank Ryan paid tribute to Martin Shanahan, saying that he had “served IDA and the country with distinction”.

Martin Shanahan took up his current role as CEO and Board Member of IDA Ireland in 2014.

He was previously Chief Executive and Board Member of Forfás, the National Policy Advisory Board for Enterprise, Trade, Science, Technology and Innovation (Forfás merged with the Department of Enterprise, Jobs and Innovation in 2014).

Mr Shanahan joined the public service from the private sector in 1999, first working with CERT – the State Tourism Training Agency and subsequently with Fáilte Ireland – the National Tourism Development Authority, before joining Forfás in 2005.

The Kerry man said that leading the IDA has been a huge honour.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead IDA Ireland for the past eight years,” he said.

IDA Ireland has continued to reinvent itself for over seven decades in order to position itself to win investment for Ireland. I hope that I have added something to that history over this period.”

“The success that IDA Ireland has enjoyed has been a team effort, and I want to thank successive Governments, Taoisigh, Ministers, stakeholders and Investors for their confidence. Most of all I want to thank the IDA Team and the IDA Board for their unwavering support during my time here,” said Mr Shanahan.

“I look forward to engaging in new opportunities in due course.”

“During Martin’s tenure since his appointment in 2014, the number of multinational operations in Ireland increased from 1098 to 1691 (a 54 per cent increase); the number of direct jobs within the IDA client portfolio has risen from 161,112 to 275,384 and the economic contribution of FDI in Ireland has increased significantly.”

“Martin has steered IDA through some of the most difficult challenges that it has faced in its history, from driving economic recovery to international tax changes, the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, a global pandemic and more recent global geopolitical and economic challenges,” said Mr Ryan.

“In doing so, Martin has developed IDA Ireland into one of the most competitive and dynamic investment promotion and development agencies in the world through investing in its people, its culture, its processes, and its infrastructure.”

“Martin has in particular, made huge progress on attracting investment to regional locations in Ireland during his time as Chief Executive Officer.”

“Winning foreign direct investment is hugely competitive and Martin has been a constant economic ambassador for Ireland in Boardrooms across the world during his tenure.”