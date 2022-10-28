Martin bids fond farewell to Kerry Group after 37 years

Martin Kennedy from Asdee (pictured centre) with his work colleagues from Kerry Group at the Kingdom Bar in Listowel last week.

Martin Kennedy pictured with his wife Margaret in the Kingdom Bar in Listowel last Saturday night as he officially retired from Kerry Group after 37-and-a-half years. Photos by John Kelliher.

IT was a bitter sweet moment for Asdee man Martin Kennedy in the Kingdom Bar in Listowel last Saturday night as he called time on his long Kerry Group career after 37-and-a-half great years.

Surrounded by family and friends and his work colleagues with whom he had spent much of the day with for nigh on four decades, Martin could not have asked for a better send off.

Speaking to The Kerryman afterwards, Martin said that it was a “brilliant, brilliant night” and that it was great to get to mark the occasion with friends and all of his work mates.

As for what he said he will most about heading off to work, Martin said that he will have to adjust to a new way of life now that he’s retired.

“I was there all of my working life so it’s just going to be big change to my day-to-routine.

With regards to retirement plans, Martin said he’s looking forward to putting his feet up for now and that he will just wait and see what comes down the line for him over the next few months and years.