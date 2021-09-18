Marlena’s fundraising appeal to help cover upcoming surgery costs

A Tralee woman who suffers from a condition known as Fibrous Dysplasia is appealing to the public to help her cover the costs of an upcoming surgery in her native Poland which would remove cysts and bone currently growing on her skull.

Marlena Ciniecka is 27-years-old and has been living in Tralee for the past 14 years and is a former student of Presentation Secondary School in the town.

Fibrous dysplasia is a chronic problem in which scar-like tissue grows in place of normal bone. One of the results of the condition, as is the case with Marlena, is bone deformity as seen here in images taken of Marlena’s skull.

She was first diagnosed with Fibrous Dysplasia back in 2014 but was told back then by doctors there that at 20 years old, she was too young to have such a surgery and that it would be too risky.

Trips to other hospitals in Belfast and Liverpool followed and they discovered that one of the cysts is very close to a nerve near her right eye and that doctors are worried that if they were to try and remove it, that it could cause her to lose sight in her right eye.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Marlena explained the a little more about her situation.

"It was discovered when I was on holiday in Poland. I was feeling very bad, I had bleeding from my nose and high blood pressure. The ambulance took me to hospital and they discovered the cysts. But they said that because I was only 20, they said that I was too young for surgery. So, after this, I had spent some time living in Armagh in Northern Ireland so I had insurance there,” said Marlena.

I went to a hospital in Belfast and they said the same thing that it would be too risky to open the head and it would be very dangerous. They also sent me to the Walton Clinic in Liverpool - this was six years ago now - and they also agreed that they would be too afraid to operate on the me because I was so young,” she said.

"They discovered that the cysts are very close to the nerve in my right eye and they are afraid that if they try to remove it, it might cause me to go blind in that eye. They say I'm very lucky to still be able to see out of the right eye so they don't want to risk making it worse,” Marlena continued.

It was in June of this year, after years of the bone/cysts staying the same size that her doctors in Poland noticed that they had grown, something which spurred her on to try and get surgery in her homeland.

"I went to the Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and I got a CT scan done there and they told me that everything is okay. I told them though that I wanted to have an MRI scan, not a CT scan because this what the doctors in Poland told me I needed. In Ireland, I've never had an MRI scan done and I don't know why. This means that every year, I have to go to Poland to have an MRI,” she said.

In June 2018, my MRI scan said that everything was fine, the cysts hadn't changed. The images from 2014 and 2018 of my head were the same. But in June of this year, I flew to Poland again three years on my from my last MRI and they told me that the cysts had started growing. It is very big now and the doctor there said I need the surgery which will cost the equivalent of €15,000 which is why I have set up the online fundraiser,” she added.

Going on, Marlena said that she will need two surgeries in total and that she hopes people will be able to help out even a little.

"It is sore and very painful and it causes to me to sleep a lot during the day. I can see the bone outside my head and when I touch my head, I can feel that it's bigger,” she finished.

Marlena currently has no date yet for surgery but is hoping for end of September for a date or October depending on how the fundraising situation is going.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Marlena’s fundraiser can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-marlena-with-her-fibrous-dysplasia?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR2V6TV2WFDZpiKqNKO3LLt2MwthPbx6kCBNUTo_-G9OzVsm4rw9_iino_0