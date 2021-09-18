Kerry

Marlena’s fundraising appeal to help cover upcoming surgery costs

Tralee woman Marlena Ciniecka is fundraising to have surgery in her native Poland on her Fibrous Displaysia whic has caused three cysts to grow on her skull.
Tralee woman Marlena Ciniecka is fundraising to have surgery in her native Poland on her Fibrous Displaysia whic has caused three cysts to grow on her skull.

Fergus Dennehy

A Tralee woman who suffers from a condition known as Fibrous Dysplasia is appealing to the public to help her cover the costs of an upcoming surgery in her native Poland which would remove cysts and bone currently growing on her skull.

Marlena Ciniecka is 27-years-old and has been living in Tralee for the past 14 years and is a former student of Presentation Secondary School in the town.

Fibrous dysplasia is a chronic problem in which scar-like tissue grows in place of normal bone. One of the results of the condition, as is the case with Marlena, is bone deformity as seen here in images taken of Marlena’s skull.

