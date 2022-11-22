Marking the centenary of the arrival of gardaí in the Kingdom

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris who joined fellow Gardai as they marched through the streets of Dublin to commemorate 100 years since the transition of policing power earlier this year. Photo by Gerry Mooney

GARDA Commissioner Drew Harris is set to address a massive gathering in Listowel next week marking the Centenary of the gardaí in the county.

Traffic and parking restrictions will be in place facilitating the event which takes place on Wednesday, November 30, next at midday in the town centre.

It’s one of a number of key events taking place nationally to commemorate the foundation of a civic police force under the fledgling independent state.

And Listowel is the venue for the Kerry celebration as it was the first station the new police force took control of, alongside Tralee, on November 30 of 1922.

Exactly one hundred years on, the men and women of the modern Garda Síochána will mark the proud history with a full colour parade through Listowel from the Garda Station on Church Street – culminating in a warm gathering at the Listowel Arms Hotel.

Commissioner Harris is to set the significance of the distant events of 1922 in full context when he delivers the keynote speech of the ceremony.

With hundreds of gardaí taking part and hundreds more standing alongside the officers preparations are already being laid for the logistics of the day.

Parking restrictions will be in force along Church Street from late on Tuesday, November 29, until after the proceedings finish on Wednesday afternoon.

Church Street will meanwhile close to traffic on Wednesday from roughly 11.45am until 1pm or so to facilitate a brief ceremony at the Garda Station –located on the street – as well as the garda parade from the Station towards the Square.

Gardaí told The Kerryman that traffic will be diverted at College Cross onto the John B Keane Road for the duration of the Church Street closure.

Among the top garda brass attending the event alongside Commissioner Harris will be Assistant Commissioner Eileen Foster, formerly Chief Superintendent of Kerry, and the recently-appointed Chief Supt of Kerry Padraic Powell.

“Listowel is of great significane for the Centenary, which is being commemorated on the theme of community engagement. As it was here those brave RIC men took part in the famous mutiny standing up for what was happening to the people of their community,” Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe told The Kerryman.