Maria is the new Holy Family School Principal.

It was a day of firsts for Maria O’Regan on Monday when she started her first day as the new principal at Holy Family School in Tralee. Maria becomes the first female principal at the school which has a proud tradition of education in Tralee stretching back to 1976.
Maria was at the school gates bright and early on the first day to greet all the fresh and enthusiastic faces as they begin their new school term.
A native of Tralee, Maria taught at the neighbouring CBS Primary School for eight years prior to taking up the role as principal at Murhur National School in Moyvane, where she worked for the past three years.
It’s a new journey with a familiar feel for Maria, but the thought of taking up such a responsible and prestigious role in her hometown adds greater significance. Maria thanked all the staff and pupils for making her feel so welcome to the school.
“I am delighted to be back in Tralee town and to have the opportunity to lead teaching and learning in a school with such a rich tradition in education. It’s great to know a lot of the pupils, their parents, and the staff already; it gives you a good starting point,” Maria told The Kerryman.
“Along with the staff and pupils here in Holy Family, I will work hard to continue the legacy of success established by Mr. Ed O’Brien by building strong relationships with parents, pupils, and the wider school community.”
Maria explained how she is passionate about meeting the needs of all pupils by ensuring they have a clear focus on social and emotional learning coupled with high expectations for each child to meet their academic potential.
“Children learn best when they feel safe, secure and happy and this was never more relevant than it is today,” she said.
While the COVID situation over the past 18-months continues to cast a shadow over our expectations of progress, Maria believes this has inspired everyone to embrace a new and enthusiastic mode of learning.
“It brings a whole new enthusiasm to teaching and learning because we realised, as educators, what we missed out on when we were trying to work from home, which was very difficult for a number of reasons.
"I think it has brought an increased enthusiasm to educators, and while they might not admit it, the pupils also realise the importance of coming to school on a daily basis. I must say that I've been made feel so welcome on my first day. I think it says a lot about the school's personnel and its ethos,” said Maria.