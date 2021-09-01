Maria is the new Holy Family School Principal.

Tralee woman Maria O'Regan starting her new role as principal at Holy Family School in Tralee. (Picture by Domnick Walsh).

It was a day of firsts for Maria O’Regan on Monday when she started her first day as the new principal at Holy Family School in Tralee. Maria becomes the first female principal at the school which has a proud tradition of education in Tralee stretching back to 1976.

Maria was at the school gates bright and early on the first day to greet all the fresh and enthusiastic faces as they begin their new school term.

A native of Tralee, Maria taught at the neighbouring CBS Primary School for eight years prior to taking up the role as principal at Murhur National School in Moyvane, where she worked for the past three years.