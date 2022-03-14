Many objections expected against Templenoe mast

Many objections are expected to follow a recent public meeting regarding a planning application for a 36-metre telecommunications mast in Templenoe.

The Kerryman reported last week that On Tower Limited had submitted a new application to build a mast at the Ring of Kerry Golf Club. The original application fell through as a site-planning notice had not been erected on the main road.

Concerns have been raised as to the effect locals believe the mast will have for sectors such as business, agriculture, and tourism. Geraldine Topham, one of the residents opposed to the plans, said the public meeting at the Brook Lane Hotel on Friday was “very well attended”, with significant opposition voiced against the application.

“We had up to 70 people there, including local politicians, three Healy-Raes [TDs Danny and Michael, and Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae]; Councillors Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) and Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil); and Cleo Murphy (Green Party),” she said. “Nobody there spoke up in favour of it, it was all people who were against it or raised concerns, be it the location or asking why it was needed.”

A PowerPoint presentation was made at the meeting, she added, and further information will be published online at www.templenoemastinformation.com in the coming days. Ms Topham said the politicians in attendance made valuable contributions, with some drawing on past experience from Inch, where there has been significant local opposition to a recently erected 20-metre mast.

A statement on behalf of the applicants has, however, been issued to The Kerryman in defence of the plans.

“Our proposed site in Templenoe outside of Kenmare has been identified as an area which is in need of enhanced services,” the statement read. “Not only for the benefit of local residents, infrastructure like this proposed mast can have a positive impact on local economies. Known as a tourism and recreational hub, there are a number of businesses nearby which stand to benefit from improved connectivity.

“As with all other similar developments, the proposed site at Templenoe will go through the normal planning process and stakeholders can make their views known via the planning system.

“No adverse short-term or long-term health effects have been found from exposure to signals produced by masts, according to an expert group from the Department of Communications and research from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“As part of the planning process for mobile infrastructure, we make sure that we always minimise the visual and ecological impact of any development and we take these issues very seriously,” the statement concluded.