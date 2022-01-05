Kerry

Man’s body found in Listowel

Post mortem being carried out at University Hospital Kerry today

GARDAÍ are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Listowel on Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found by the River Feale on the Tralee side of the North Kerry town late yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are now in the process of identifying the individual and are awaiting the results of a post mortem that’s expected to progress the investigation. That post mortem is to be carried out later today by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster at University Hospital Kerry.

The Kerryman understands that the remains were found by the edge of the river in the Tanavalla area of Listowel. It is thought that the body may have been there for a period of time. 

The area is currently cordoned off as gardaí continue their forensic examination of the scene. 

