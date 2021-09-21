Manhole accident a ‘split-second’ tragedy

South and East Kerry Coroner Aisling Quilter described the death of an elderly Kenmare man, who was attempting to unblock a waste-water pipe in his garden, as “an awfully tragic set of circumstances”.

Ms Quilter recorded an ‘accidental death’ verdict in the inquest of 75-year-old George Kingston, who died at his home in Slatefield, Dromoughty, Kenmare, on January 29 this year. Mr Kingston, she said, appeared to have lost his balance and fell head-first into a man hole at his garden.

At his inquest in Killarney Court House last week, a deposition from Mr Kingston’s wife, Heather, said that they were having problems with a greywater waste pipe at their home. Tradesmen and cousins Johnny and Ciarán Breen were due to arrive that morning to work on the issue, but Mr Kingston had gotten up early to commence work himself.

Mrs Kingston said her husband came to the window on a couple of occasions, asking her to run a water tap and then turn it off again. About 30 to 45 minutes passed between his last visit to the window and Mrs Kingston heading outside to do some work in the garden.

When she went out to the lawn, she saw her husband’s legs sticking out of the manhole. She described her shock at realising what had happened but attempted, to no avail, to pull her husband out. She rang for help.

Johnny and Ciarán Breen arrived at the scene at about 10.30am. Mrs Kingston explained what had happened, and they successfully pulled Mr Kingston from the manhole. Ciarán Breen phoned emergency services. Others arrived at the scene, and there were attempts to resuscitate Mr Kingston before the emergency services arrived and took over, but their efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The sitting heard that the pipe ran between the house and the manhole. Ciarán Breen said the width of the manhole was roughly equal to the width of Mr Kingston’s shoulders.

Gárda Seán O’Regan said that the hole was approximately three-and-a-half-foot deep, and the pipe itself was about three feet down. The water came above the pipe, he explained. He said Mr Kingston had a number of tools at the scene, and it appeared he was trying to free the pipe.

No drugs or alcohol were found in Mr Kingston’s system according to a report by pathologist Margaret Bolster. Ms Quilter said it appeared Mr Kingston lost his balance, couldn’t get himself back out, and she said it would have been “virtually impossible for Mrs Kingston to assist him” given that it took two people to pull him out.

“This was an unfortunate set of circumstances that happened, no doubt, in a split second,” she commented.

She recorded his death as accidental, with extensive inhalation of foreign material following his suspension in a wastewater tank as the primary cause of death. Heart problems were identified as a secondary cause.