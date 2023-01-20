Mandate to seek enhanced redundancy deal for laid of Kerry Argos workers

TRADE Union Mandate has said it will do all in its power to secure the best possible redundancy deal for Argos staff in Kerry.

On Thursday the UK owned retailer announced that is shutting all 34 of its outlets in the Republic of Ireland with the loss of around 580 jobs.

The chain has two stores in Kerry, at the Horan Centre in Tralee and at the Deepark Retail Park in Killarney.

While exact figures are not available The Kerryman understands approximately 30 full and part time jobs will be lost in Kerry as a result of Argos decision to quit the Irish market.

Following the previous closure of a number of Argos outlets across the country Mandate say they already have and agreed ‘four plus two’ redundancy package with Argos that would see each employee receive six weeks pay per year of service.

However, given the scale of the looming lay-offs, senior figures at the trade union say that they intend to seek an improvement on that previously agreed deal.

Mandate have indicated that they will be seeking to meet Argos management as quickly as possible so it can provide information to the retailers hundreds of worried workers.

Argos has said that all 34 of its Irish outlets, including the Tralee and Killarney stores, are currently due to close on or by June 24.

A small number of its stores – in Portlaoise, Galway and St Stephen’s Green shopping centre in Dublin – will shut before the summer as their leases expire before June.

From March 22, Irish consumers will no longer be able to avail of the retailer’s home delivery service, nor will they be able to pay for orders via the website.

All stores will be closed by June 24 and it will not be possible to order from the Argos UK website for delivery to Ireland instead.

Argos has said it will offer an enhanced redundancy package “that goes well beyond its statutory obligations”.

“The small number of colleagues not eligible for redundancy under Irish Law are expected to receive a one-off goodwill payment. To further support colleagues, Argos has also committed to a programme of wider support over the coming months,” the company said in a statement.

“As with any major change to our business, we have not made this decision lightly and we are doing everything we can to support those impacted,” said Argos.