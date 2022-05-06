Man who suffered ‘horrendous injuries’ convicted of no insurance

A 34-year old man who was involved in a serious collision in Kenmare was convicted of driving without insurance at Kenmare District Court on Friday.

Damian O’Sullivan of Slaughts, Kilgarvan pleaded guilty to the charge at the court sitting.

The court heard in evidence by Sgt Miriam Mulhall Nolan that gardaí had attended a single vehicle collision at Gornadullagh, Kenmare on July 3, 2021.

Gardaí at the scene demanded the his insurance details which Mr O’Sullivan did not have.

His solicitor Padraig O’Connell said that Mr O’Sullivan admitted he had no insurance in respect of the vehicle he was driving.

He said that his client had suffered “horrendous injuries” in the crash and has spent some time in hospital.

"He came out on the wrong side in the accident,” said Mr O’Connell.

The court also heard that the passengers in the car were suing through the Personal Injuries Board.

Judge David Waters convicted and fined him €300 for the offence.