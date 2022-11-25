Man who broke Level-Five COVID lockdown said he was going for a haircut

A driver stopped by Gardaí during level-five COVID restrictions said he was going to Tralee for a haircut, even though barbers were not permitted to be open at the time.

The ‘excuse’ given for breaking COVID rules by Stephen McCarthy (51) – of 6 Slí na Spéire, Listowel – was ‘invalid’ said his solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, but he added that he apologises profusely for what happened.

Listowel District Court heard that the incident at Church Street, Listowel, on March 9, 2021, was detected after Mr McCarthy was stopped at a Garda checkpoint. Judge David Waters convicted Mr McCarthy, fining him €250.