Man tricked into assisting false passport claim

AN asylum seeker who was pressured into giving his address details to a friend so they could make a false passport application has been given a suspended sentence.

Yasser Al Shawwaf (45) a member of the stateless Bidoon minority in Kuwait and with a previous address at Flat 1, 73 Rock Street, Tralee appeared before Judge Elva Duffy at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to providing false documents as part of a passport application.

The Court heard that in January 2020 Mr Al Shawwaf, who had been granted Irish citizenship in 2010, had travelled to Norway to visit a friend who pressured Mr Al Shawwaf to give him his address and passport details so that he could make a passport application for a relative that was detained at a migrant camp in Greece.

Mr Al Shawwaf initially refused but later, having consumed alcohol, he relented and gave the man his details. The man then used the details to make on an online application for a passport card for the man in Greece.

This application, the court heard was subsequently refused. The incident came to light in July 2020 when Mr Al Shawwaf sought to renew his own passport and the Passport Office were alerted to the earlier fraudulent application.

Gardaí contacted Mr Al Shawwaf who immediately admitted the offence and explained how it had come about.

Detective Garda Tom Sugrue told the court that gardaí believed

Mr Al Shawwaf’s account and said that they had sound no evidence that there was any financial motive to the offence .

Det Sugrue said it appeared Mr Al Shawwaf had been “under pressure” and had been “taken advantage of”.

The court heard Mr Al Shawwaf the had never come to garda attention before or since and had been either full time work or education since arriving in Ireland.

Defence Barrister Richard Liston said his client had been “really happy” when he saw the initial false application had been refused as, Mr Al Shawwaf said, it was “the only wrong thing I ever did”.

Mr Liston said his client was “booksmart” but had a “level of naivety” and he had been “tricked” by his friend while under the influence of alcohol.

“His friend played on his heartstrings,” Mr Liston told the court.

“This was very much a once off an error of judgement.”

Garda Sugrue agreed with Mr Liston’s assertion that his client was unlikely to come to garda attention again.

Judge Duffy imposed a two year sentence which she suspended in full for a year a decision she said she was basing on the “very, very fair evidence of the gardaí.”