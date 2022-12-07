Kerry

Man tricked into assisting false passport claim

Simon Brouder

AN asylum seeker who was pressured into giving his address details to a friend so they could make a false passport application has been given a suspended sentence.

Yasser Al Shawwaf (45) a member of the stateless Bidoon minority in Kuwait and with a previous address at Flat 1, 73 Rock Street, Tralee appeared before Judge Elva Duffy at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to providing false documents as part of a passport application.

