Man shouted at gardaí they were ‘abusing' him ‘because of my skin colour’

A MAN shouted the claim at gardaí they were ‘abusing’ him by searching his car under the Misuse of Drugs Act due to the colour of his skin.

The case of John Spence, with an address at Devine’s Cottage, Tay Road, Cobh, came before Judge David Waters at Listowel District Court on Thursday where the Court heard the defendant had become aggressive and threatening to a detective as the garda effected a search of his vehicle.

The case proceeded in Mr Spence’s absence after Judge Waters was assured that he had been notified of the pending court sitting – in a conversation with gardaí on December 13 last.

Detective Garda Shane O’Driscoll informed the court that he had stopped the car Mr Spence was driving on Sunday, March 24, of 2019 at around 10.50pm on Convent Street in the North Kerry town; after Det O’Driscoll recognised the front seat passenger in the car.

He also recognised a rear seat passenger on stopping the car. He informed the three males they were being detained under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, asking Mr Spence to step out of the silver Peugeot.

“He did so initially, but as I was searching him he became abusive and aggressive...and claimed that I was harrassing him and that I had no grounds for the search.”

Detective O’Driscoll informed Mr Spence he had ‘reasonable grounds’ in that his passengers were known to have been involved in the ‘drugs scene’ among other reasons.

He said that both Mr Spence’s passengers asked Mr Spence to calm down during the search.

But even as two other gardaí arrived to assist, Mr Spence ‘continued shouting abuse’.

"When I asked him if he was insured to drive he asked was I ‘drugs squad or traffic police’?”

Detective O’Driscoll asked Mr Spence to open the boot of the car. “I couldn’t open it and asked him to open it...but he kept shouting and claimed I was abusing him because of his skin colour.”

Mr Spence then tried to physically block the detective from opening the boot, the Court heard.

Detective O’Driscoll then arrested him, explaining that he was forced to physically handcuff him to effect the arrest.

The Court heard that Mr Spence had also failed to produce a driver’s licence and an insurance certificate; also being charged with driving without insurance.

Judge Waters convicted Mr Spence on driving without a licence and without insurance.

He was also convicted of the charge of obstructing a garda in the course of a drugs search contrary to section 21 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

However, Judge Waters moved to issue a bench warrant for Mr Spence’s arrest when gardaí alleged he had been the subject of a driving disqualification at the time of the offences, telling the Court that Mr Spence had been disqualified from driving for two years and fined €300 at Tralee District Court on September 26 of 2018 on conviction of driving without insurance.

"I won’t deal with the matter in his absence but issue a bench warrant...he is in jeopardy of a prison sentence,” Judge Waters remarked, putting the case back