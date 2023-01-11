Kerry

Man shouted at gardaí they were ‘abusing' him ‘because of my skin colour’

Listowel District Court hears then 29-year-old became aggressive during a search of his car under Misuse of Drugs Act

A MAN shouted the claim at gardaí they were ‘abusing’ him by searching his car under the Misuse of Drugs Act due to the colour of his skin.

The case of John Spence, with an address at Devine’s Cottage, Tay Road, Cobh, came before Judge David Waters at Listowel District Court on Thursday where the Court heard the defendant had become aggressive and threatening to a detective as the garda effected a search of his vehicle.

