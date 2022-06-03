Man refused to sign bail bond remains in custody

A man facing public order offences and an assault charge has been remanded in custody because he failed to sign the bond allowing him to be released on bail.

Miroslav Biriukov of no fixed abode and formerly of Bibi’s Hostel in Tralee was brought before Kenmare District Court today, Friday, June 3.

He is before the court on several charges including the most recent one which occurred on Castle Street in Tralee on June 2 where he is charged with being intoxicated in public.

He is also facing several charges relating to incidents on February 3, 2022 including assault at Lidl, Edward Street, Tralee on that day. He is also charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour and criminal damage.

On the same day he is also facing public order charges out of an incident at Boherbee, Tralee including failing to give his name and address to gardaí, using threatening and abusive behaviour and also being intoxicated in a public place.

Mr Biriukov was granted bail but refused to sign the bail bond and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Tralee District Court again next week on Wednesday, June 8 .

His solicitor Brendan Ahern said he may have changed his mind about signing the bond by then.