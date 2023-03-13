Man put off road for dangerous driving between Glenbeigh and Dooks

A Dublin resident was moved to report an incident for the first time in her life to Gardaí after witnessing a person driving dangerously between Glenbeigh and Dooks on the Easter weekend last year.

Joanna McDowell and her father, Anthony McDowell, both gave witness evidence at Cahersiveen Court House on Thursday against Hubert Ofiara (30), 44 Casement Avenue, Tralee. Mr Ofiara denied the charge brought against him but was subsequently convicted of driving dangerously on April 15, 2022.

Ms McDowell told the court she was driving between Glenbeigh and Dooks between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on the date in question. She saw a dark-coloured car in her wing mirror as it initiated an overtake along a continuous white line. Ms McDowell said she was behind a line of traffic and had to brake to allow the overtaking car pass her as a campervan was oncoming.

She observed the same car making similar overtaking manoeuvres on two further, separate occasions – one of which her father photographed – before reaching a narrow bridge near Dooks. She said the car did not slow down as it crossed the bridge. There was no oncoming traffic at the time.

She phoned Killorglin Garda station and explained she had never made a report to Gardaí before. She pointed out that it was the Easter weekend, and making a report to the guards was not something she wanted to do.

Her father, Anthony, was a passenger in her car. He told the Court that each of three overtaking manoeuvres he saw Mr Ofiara’s car complete happened before bends in the road. Though Mr McDowell is from Dublin, he said he has a house in Kerry and is familiar with the area. He described the driving he witnessed as “extremely dangerous”.

Both witnesses, under questioning from defence solicitor Brendan Ahern, said they did not get a clear view of the car’s driver.

Garda evidence outlined that the car’s registration number was traced back to Mr Ofiara, and Gardaí travelled to his address approximately one week after the incident. The vehicle photographed by Mr McDowell was in Mr Ofiara’s driveway when Gardaí arrived.

When asked if he was driving the car at the time of the alleged incident, Mr Ofiara told Gardaí “I was driving. I’m the only one who can drive that car,” the Court heard. He declined to make a statement but signed the Garda notebook.

Questioning from Mr Ahern established that Mr Ofiara was not cautioned, although Judge David Waters said that was not required in this case. Mr Ahern said the Garda notes only noted Mr Ofiara’s response, and not the question to which he was responding. Gardaí acknowledged that Mr Ofiara said he would take legal advice before giving a statement.

Mr Ahern said Mr Ofiara was not the person driving the car on April 2015 and denied admitting to driving. He noted that his client’s name was spelled ‘Huber’ instead of ‘Hubert’ in what was allegedly his signature. Gardaí outlined that Mr Ofiara also produced his driver’s licence on the day they visited his home.

Judge Waters said he had no issue with the evidence given and accepted the admission of driving. He said he was satisfied, based on the evidence given by Joanna and Anthony McDowell, that Mr Ofiara had driven dangerously on April 15 last.

Mr Ofiara’s most recent conviction was for drug-driving, handed down at District Court level in January 2022. Judge Waters noted that Mr Ofiara appealed the decision to the Circuit Court, the sitting of which was due to take place a few weeks after the April 15, 2022, incident.

Mr Ahern said his client ultimately withdrew his appeal. He was suspended from driving for one year, which commenced last November.

Mr Ahern said Mr Ofiara was not disqualified from driving at the time of the incident, and he asked Judge Waters to take into account that his client had not given evidence at this hearing.

Judge Waters convicted Mr Ofiara, fining him €500 and disqualifying him from driving for two years. Recognisance was set in the event of an appeal.