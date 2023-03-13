Kerry

Man put off road for dangerous driving between Glenbeigh and Dooks

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A Dublin resident was moved to report an incident for the first time in her life to Gardaí after witnessing a person driving dangerously between Glenbeigh and Dooks on the Easter weekend last year.

Joanna McDowell and her father, Anthony McDowell, both gave witness evidence at Cahersiveen Court House on Thursday against Hubert Ofiara (30), 44 Casement Avenue, Tralee. Mr Ofiara denied the charge brought against him but was subsequently convicted of driving dangerously on April 15, 2022.

