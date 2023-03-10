Kerry

Man pleads guilty to eighth drink-driving offence since 1993

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A 64-year-old farmer struck a car, a lamp-post, and signpost during his eighth drink-driving offence in the last 30 years.

Judge David Waters has said that he will impose a prison sentence on Maurice Galvin of Drumeragh, Cahersiveen, unless a full probation report, to be carried out over the next two months, reveals a very good reason not to.

