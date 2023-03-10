Man pleads guilty to eighth drink-driving offence since 1993

A 64-year-old farmer struck a car, a lamp-post, and signpost during his eighth drink-driving offence in the last 30 years.

Judge David Waters has said that he will impose a prison sentence on Maurice Galvin of Drumeragh, Cahersiveen, unless a full probation report, to be carried out over the next two months, reveals a very good reason not to.

He also expressed surprise that Mr Galvin was insured at the time of the March 2021 incident given that he would have had to disclose his seven previous drink-driving convictions to his insurers.

Mr Galvin also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at New Chapel Cross and failing to remain at the scene in Murreagh on the same date.

Gardaí received a report at 6.20pm on March 13, 2021, that a car had struck a signpost. They subsequently found Mr Galvin driving in the middle of the road outside Waterville at New Chapel Cross, heading towards Cahersiveen. He was stopped and arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Gardaí then received a report that Mr Galvin had struck another car at Murreagh, Waterville, before he was arrested.

A breath test carried out on Mr Galvin returned a reading of 105 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than four times the legal limit.

Mr Galvin’s most recent drink-driving offence dates back to July 24, 2009. His first such conviction was handed down in July 1993.

Defence solicitor John Cashell said his client is a single man and has underlying issues relating to alcohol. He said Mr Galvin clipped the wing mirrors of the car in Murreagh, and Mr Galvin had reimbursed the driver of this vehicle for the damage he caused. He said all documentation Mr Galvin needed for driving was in order.

Judge Waters said Mr Galvin is facing six months in prison as “he’s not learning”, but he ordered a full probation report to see if any other option is available to him.

“He does not care about the court because he’ll just get a slap on the wrist,” the Judge said. “He needs to realise there are consequences.”

He adjourned the matter to May to allow time for the probation report, and he warned Mr Galvin that he’ll get nine months in prison if he’s found driving in the meantime.