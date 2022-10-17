Man misses Court appearance as it clashed with job interview

A man who shouted profanities and beeped his car horn at a woman did not appear before the District Court on Thursday as he had a job interview.

The court heard that Marcin Pietras (36) of 1 Court House Lane, Cahersiveen, used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour towards a woman on August 16 of last year at Court House Lane. His solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, indicated to Judge David Waters that his client is entering a guilty plea in respect of this offence.

He is also accused of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour on August 30, 2021, also at Court House Lane, but the court did not receive an outline of this incident at Thursday’s sitting.

At around 4.30pm on August 16, the injured party – an American woman in her 60s, the Court heard – was out walking her dogs when Mr Pietras shouted out his window at her and beeped his car horn.

Gardaí say they understand that a traffic accident had occurred prior to this in which the accused drove the offending vehicle and appeared before the Court for careless driving. Mr O’Connell said his client was frustrated as he believed he had not incurred penalty points for that offence as they were not mentioned in Court, and Mr Pietras “stupidly” vented his frustration.

He said the words Mr Pietras used were “at the lower end of the scale”.

After receiving an outline of the August 16 incident, Judge Waters said he would not issue a bench warrant, albeit “reluctantly”, but he said the defendant would have to appear before the October 18 sitting in Killarney.