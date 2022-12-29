Kerry

Man hit with bottle during series of Listowel assaults on St Stephen’s Day

Tadhg Evans

Gardaí are investigating a series of St Stephen’s Day assaults in Listowel, The Kerryman understands, including an unprovoked attack by three men in which a male victim was struck with a bottle.

The victim was transferred, by ambulance, to University Hospital Kerry, where he received several stitches to treat his wound.

A short time after the shocking incident, a group of males attacked a number of people, including women. One of the victims, a male, received a stab would to his hand, and he required medical attention, including stitches.

All of the incidents occurred at the Square in Listowel. The Kerryman understands that gardaí have identified a number of people suspected of involvement in the attacks.

