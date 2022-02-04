Man had 121 ecstasy tablets in Killarney hotel car park

A 21-year-old man found in possession of 112 ecstasy tablets and two bags of cocaine in the car park of a Killarney hotel four years ago will avoid a conviction if he pays €2,500 to charity and does 40 hours’ voluntary work.

Dylan Dempsey, who now lives at 11 Browney Road, Athlone, County Westmeath, was directed to pay €2,500 to Cuan Mhuire addiction-treatment services if he is to be given the benefit of the probation act.

Mr Dempsey appeared before Thursday’s Circuit Court sitting in Killarney appealing his conviction for possessing €1,120 worth of ecstasy for sale or supply in late 2018. He was previously fined €500 for this offence. He was also fined €500, under section three of the misuse of drugs act, for possession of cocaine.

Garda evidence outlined that a member of the divisional drugs unit observed a black Volkswagen Golf acting suspiciously in the car park of the Quality Hotel in Killarney on October 13, 2018. Gardaí subsequently searched the vehicle and its driver – Mr Dempsey – and found him in possession of the ecstasy tablets and €121 worth of cocaine.

Mr Dempsey made full admissions and said he was supplying drugs to friends in two cars at the car park ahead of them attending a festival in Millstreet that weekend.

He has no previous convictions and has not come to Garda attention since.

Judge Sarah Berkeley asked if the tablets were for individuals in just two cars, and Gardaí said they accepted this explanation from Mr Dempsey.

“What if someone had dropped dead?” Judge Berkeley asked.

Barrister Kate O’Connell explained that her client had learned a significant lesson since the matter occurred. She said he works for an electrical company in the midlands and is regarded as a diligent, valued, and punctual worker. She furnished a reference from the company to the court.

She said her client was 21 at the time and did not have the foresight to gauge the consequences of his actions. She added that he comes from “a very good family” that was ashamed of his behaviour, but he is remorseful for his actions and “hasn’t so much as double parked since”.

She said a conviction would damage his hopes of travelling to the USA with his partner, and she called on Judge Berkeley to give him the benefit of the probation act.

“Are you seriously saying he didn’t understand the seriousness of carrying 112 tablets and two bags of cocaine?” Judge Berkeley asked, saying his actions had posed a significant risk to the public, though she acknowledged “substantial” mitigating factors including his guilty please, full admissions, previously clean record and the fact that he has not come to Garda attention since.

Ms O’Connell suggested that he make a €1,000 contribution to rehabilitation facilities, but Judge Berkeley said this would not be enough.

She directed him to pay €2,500 to Cuan Mhuire, and to carry out a minimum of 40 hours’ voluntary work, “even if he has to take holidays to do it”.

If he can provide a record of having satisfied both requirements before a December 8 court sitting, he will receive the benefit of the probation act, she said.