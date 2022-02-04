Kerry

Man had 121 ecstasy tablets in Killarney hotel car park

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A 21-year-old man found in possession of 112 ecstasy tablets and two bags of cocaine in the car park of a Killarney hotel four years ago will avoid a conviction if he pays €2,500 to charity and does 40 hours’ voluntary work.

Dylan Dempsey, who now lives at 11 Browney Road, Athlone, County Westmeath, was directed to pay €2,500 to Cuan Mhuire addiction-treatment services if he is to be given the benefit of the probation act.

