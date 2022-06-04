Kerry

Man drank wine during burglary, left fingerprints on bottle

Tadhg Evans

A man drank wine while committing a burglary in Listowel, and the fingerprints he left on the bottle led to his arrest.

Marcin Wilczewski (38) of 121 Templegreen, Newcastle West, County Limerick, was sentenced to seven months in prison for burglary at a house known as Cahirdown, Dromin Upper, Listowel, on a date unknown between July 12 and 13, 2021.

