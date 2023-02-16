Man dies in fatal Kerry road crash

A man has died in a fatal crash outside Kenmare.

The accident occurred yesterday evening, Wednesday, February 15, on the main Kenmare to Glengarriff road.

The single vehicle collision occurred at Dromanassig Bridge in Bonane at around 5pm.

A man understood to be from the locality tragically lost his life in the accident.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the accident and the road was closed and remains closed this morning to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene.