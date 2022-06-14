Kerry

Man dies after freak fall from Tralee homeless shelter window

Arlington Lodge Tralee Expand

Arlington Lodge Tralee

kerryman

By Simon Brouder

HOMELESS charity Novas have confirmed that an internal investigation is underway after a man died following a freak accident at its Arlington Lodge accommodation centre in Tralee.

It is understood that the man – who has been named locally as father-of-one Niall O’Connell who was aged in his late 40s – died after he fell from an upper story window and into a yard to the rear of the homeless shelter on Church Street in Tralee town centre.

