Man dies after freak fall from Tralee homeless shelter window

HOMELESS charity Novas have confirmed that an internal investigation is underway after a man died following a freak accident at its Arlington Lodge accommodation centre in Tralee.

It is understood that the man – who has been named locally as father-of-one Niall O’Connell who was aged in his late 40s – died after he fell from an upper story window and into a yard to the rear of the homeless shelter on Church Street in Tralee town centre.

The tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, June 8.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene just off Ashe Street and the victim – who is understood to have suffered serious head injuries in the fall – was rushed to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.

His injuries proved too severe and he sadly lost his battle for life on Friday.

Gardaí have carried out an investigation into the circumstances of Mr O’Connell’s death and say they are satisfied there was nothing suspicious about the incident.

A garda spokesperson told The Kerryman that a file on the case is currently being prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Homeless charity and housing service Novas, who run Arlington Lodge, have confirmed that an internal investigation into the accident is underway.

The charity also expressed it’s deepest sympathies to Mr O’Connell’s family, friends and loved ones.

“I can confirm there was an accident in Arlington Lodge last week in which a client sadly died. We wish to pay our deepest sympathies to the deceased man’s family and friends and to our clients and staff in Arlington Lodge who lived and worked with him,” said Novas Regional Manager for Kerry Cork and Clare, Ronan Doherty.

“A full investigation is ongoing and we are working closely with our statutory partners and the relevant authorities on this matter,” Mr Doherty told The Kerryman.

Mr O’Connell – who was originally from Killarney but had been residing in Tralee for several years – was cremated following Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney on Tuesday.