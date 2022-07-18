Man dies after falling from boat in Kerry’s Cromane Bay

Gardaí are not treating the death of a man – who fell from a boat in Cromane Bay, Killorglin, last night – as suspicious.

Valentia Coastguard first received a report that someone had come into difficulty into the water at 9.46pm yesterday, July 17. Valentia lifeboat and Rescue Helicopter 115 were tasked to respond to the incident but were stood down after local boats recovered the man from the water. Valentia Coastguard said there was heavy fog in the area at the time.

Killorglin fire brigade was also tasked to the scene.

Gardaí told The Kerryman that they were alerted to the incident at approximately 10pm. The man, who was in his 50s, was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

“It is understood the man entered the water when he fell from a boat,” a Garda spokesperson said. “He was taken from the water and pronounced dead a short time later.”