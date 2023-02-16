Man destroyed car because he couldn't insure it, court told

A Killarney man was convicted and fined €250 at Cahersiveen District Court for driving without insurance after he was stopped at a checkpoint by gardaí in Kells, Cahersiveen.

Anderson Garces of Apartment 11, Knoppoge, Aghadoe, Killarney, was stopped at Kells, Cahersiveen, on August 19, 2022, and found to have no NCT and no insurance.

The court heard that Mr Garces was a mechanical engineer and that this incident was ‘a once-off’. The court was told the only reason Mr Garces didn’t have insurance on the day in question was because he could not get insurance for this car and that the vehicle has since been destroyed.

Judge Waters convicted and fined him €200 for having no NCT, and he convicted and fined him €250 for driving with no insurance. He was not disqualified from driving.