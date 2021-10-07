Man dead in South Kerry following work place incident

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the death of a man in his late 50’s while working this morning in South Kerry.

The man was working on a house in Templenoe when he collapsed.

Gardaí attended the scene and the body has now been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place this evening.

The Health and Safety Authority have been made aware of the incident as is legally required as he died while at work.

The man is understood to be from the local area and was very well-known.