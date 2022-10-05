Man dead following assault at Tralee graveyard

A MAN has died following a major public order incident at Rath Cemetery in Tralee this afternoon.

The violent incident, which involved several people, broke out in the vicinity of a funeral at Rath Cemetery area shortly before noon with further disturbances subsequently reported near University Hospital Kerry.

The Kerryman understands that the male, aged in his 40s, suffered serious stab wounds following a confrontation between a number of men in the cemetery.

He was treated for his injuries at the scene by paramedics but died before he could be removed to University Hospital Kerry for further treatment.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry.

A woman is also reported to have been seriously injured in the course of the incident and is being treated in the emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí remain at the scene of the incident in large numbers and a section of Rath Cemetery has been sealed off for a technical examination.

It is understood that a number of people have been detained in relation to the incident but this is yet to be officially confirmed by gardaí.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating a serious fatal assault in the cemetery but said that no further information will be released at this time.

More to follow.